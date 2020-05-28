Dana White Reveals Full Fight Card For UFC 250 With Amanda Nunes Headlining The Event

After the massive success of UFC 249, the promotion is up and running and back in action as UFC announced the full fight card for the next PPV - UFC 250. The UFC 250 fight card is filled with some massive names from the roster including the likes of Cody Garbrandt. Bantamweight sensation Sean O’Malley also announced his return at UFC 250 against Eddie Wineland, while women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is set to defend her title against Felicia Spencer in the headliner of UFC 250.

Also Read | Dana White Videobombing Reporter Laura Sanko Throws Fans Into A Frenzy

UFC 250: UFC 250 fight card and preview

Dana White revealed that UFC is returning to Las Vegas in the near future last week and then scheduled the UFC 250 fight card at the Apex Center on June 6. While UFC 250 is going to be hosted behind closed doors, UFC fans can still catch the action live on various broadcasting platforms. Earlier on SportsCenter, UFC President Dana White officially confirmed 11 fights marking the return of bantamweight superstars Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt.

Though MMA fans were expecting a UFC Fight Island event in June, Dana White has yet not finalised that event. Instead, Dana White has brought UFC back to Las Vegas, where he is planning to host the upcoming events. However, Dana White asserted that Fight Island will come to fruition and officials are reportedly drawing up plans for the same.

Also Read | Dana White Confirms UFC Will Be Back In Las Vegas By The End Of May

UFC 250: UFC 250 fight card and how to watch it live

Dana White announced the finalized #UFC250 fight card earlier on @SportsCenter 👇 pic.twitter.com/T8XLdmfvrP — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 27, 2020

UFC 250 will be broadcast on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Fans can also watch it online on Sony LIV. Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 will also broadcast UFC 250.

Complete UFC 250 fight card

Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Felicia Spencer -- Women's featherweight title

Raphael Assuncao vs. Cody Garbrandt -- Bantamweights

Aljamain Sterling vs. Cory Sandhagen -- Bantamweights

Neil Magny vs. Anthony Rocco Martin -- Welterweights

Sean O'Malley vs. Eddie Wineland -- Bantamweights

Alex Caceres vs Chase Hooper -- Featherweights

Ian Heinisch vs Gerald Meerschaert -- Middleweights

Cody Stamann vs Brian Kelleher -- Bantamweights

Charles Byrd vs Maki Pitolo -- Middleweights

Jussier Formiga vs Alex Perez -- Flyweights

Alonzo Menifield vs Devin Clark -- Light heavyweights

Also Read | Dana White Reveals 'secret Of Success' To Host UFC Live Events Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Also Read | Dana White Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje Could Go Down At UFC Fight Island

Image courtesy: UFC