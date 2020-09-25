UFC 253 Live Stream: How To Watch UFC Fight Island, Adesanya Vs Costa Preview, Fight Card

UFC 253 will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 (Sunday, September 27 for Indian viewers) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with Adesanya vs Costa headlining the event. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card for MMA fans which also includes two major title fights. Apart from the middleweight title contest between Adesanya and Costa, Dominick Reyes and Jan Błachowicz will face each other for the vacant UFC light-heavyweight title in the co-main event.

The UFC 253 PPV will be broadcast all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here are all the UFC 253 live stream details along with the schedule for all the events.

UFC 253 live stream: How to watch UFC 253?

Date: Sunday, September 27, 2020 (according to Indian timings)

Time: 5:30 am IST (Preliminary card), 7:30 am IST (Main card)

Location: Flash Forum, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE

UFC 253 live stream: How to watch UFC 253 live?

UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.

UFC 253 live stream: Where to catch UFC 253 live stream?

UFC 253 will be streamed on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in India. The prelims of UFC 253 will begin on 5:30 M (IST), while the main card will begin at 7:30 am (IST). Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the Sony LIV app (online). UFC 253 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV. However, the early prelims will only be available on UFC Fight Pass, which will begin at 3:30 am IST.

UFC 253 live stream: How to watch UFC 253? UFC Fight Island card

UFC 253 schedule: UFC Fight Island card (Main)

Middleweight title bout: Israel Adesanya (c) vs Paulo Costa

Light Heavyweight title bout: Dominick Reyes vs Jan Błachowicz

Flyweight: Kai Kara-France vs Brandon Royval

Women's Bantamweight: Ketlen Vieira vs Sijara Eubanks

Featherweight: Hakeem Dawodu vs Zubaira Tukhugov

UFC 253 schedule: UFC 253 Fight Island card (Preliminary)

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs Alex da Silva

Welterweight: Diego Sanchez vs Jake Matthews

Featherweight: Shane Young vs Ľudovít Klein

Light Heavyweight: William Knight vs Aleksa Camur

UFC 253 schedule: UFC 253 Fight Island card (Early Preliminary)

Heavyweight: Juan Espino vs Jeff Hughes

Light Heavyweight: Khadis Ibragimov vs Danilo Marques

Image Source: UFC Twitter