UFC 253 Live Stream: How To Watch UFC Fight Island, Adesanya Vs Costa Preview, Fight Card

UFC 253 will take place on Saturday, September 26, 2020 (Sunday, September 27 for Indian viewers) at the Flash Forum on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, with Adesanya vs Costa headlining the event. Dana White and his promotion have produced a stacked fight card for MMA fans which also includes two major title fights. Apart from the middleweight title contest between Adesanya and Costa, Dominick Reyes and Jan Błachowicz will face each other for the vacant UFC light-heavyweight title in the co-main event.
The UFC 253 PPV will be broadcast all over the world but different nations will have different broadcasters. Here are all the UFC 253 live stream details along with the schedule for all the events.
UFC Fight Pass will broadcast all the live events under the paid subscription. However, if you do not have a UFC Fight Pass account, you can still catch the action live on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 in India.
UFC 253 will be streamed on Sunday, September 27, 2020, in India. The prelims of UFC 253 will begin on 5:30 M (IST), while the main card will begin at 7:30 am (IST). Both cards will be available on UFC Fight Pass and Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and the Sony LIV app (online). UFC 253 can also be streamed via Airtel TV and Jio TV. However, the early prelims will only be available on UFC Fight Pass, which will begin at 3:30 am IST.
