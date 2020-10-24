UFC 254 Live Stream: How To Watch Khabib Vs Gaethje And Other Fights LIVE, TV Schedule

Arguably the biggest UFC matchup of 2020, lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is going to face the interim champion, Justin Gaethje, at UFC 254. Entering his first fight in over a year, Khabib is the heavy favourite to walk out of the Flash Forum Arena with the belt still strapped around his waist. However, Justin Gaethje is still considered Khabib's biggest threat since he won the title in 2018. Here's all you need to know about UFC 254 live stream details, event schedule and the complete match card.

UFC 254 schedule

Venue: Flash Forum Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Date: Saturday, October 24, 2020

Main card kick-off: 11:30 PM IST, 2:00 PM ET, 7:00 PM BST

UFC 254 live stream: How to watch UFC 254 in India?

In India, UFC 254 will commence at 8:30 PM with the Early Prelims. The Preliminary matches will follow, starting at 9:30 PM IST. The main card, as mentioned above, will start at 11:30 PM IST. UFC 254 will be broadcasted live in India on Sony Sports Network, precisely SONY TEN 2 & TEN2 HD in English and TEN 3 and TEN 3 HD in Hindi. Live streaming will be available to premium subscribers of SONY LIV. Alternatively, fans can also watch the entire on UFC app, but it requires the UFC Fight Pass access to premium content.

Elsewhere, in the UK, UFC 254 will be broadcasted by BT Sports. In the US, the same will be available on ESPN and ESPN +.

UFC 254 preview

The headlining fight at UFC 254 will unsurprisingly be Khabib vs Gaethje for the lightweight title. Both fighters have shown mutual respect for each other heading into Saturday's fight. Gaethje earned the shot to Khabib's title earlier this year when he defeated Tony Ferguson in Round 5 to win the interim belt. The 31-year-old American fighter is on a four-fight win streak, having last lost to Dustin Poirier in 2018.

Meanwhile, Khabib's professional record stands at an immaculate 28-0. The Eagle has two successful title defences under his name. He scored a submission victor over Conor McGregor in 2018 before forcing Poirier to submit in September 2019. Injuries have kept the Russian out of the octagon for 13 months, but he will surely be looking to extend his dominance in UFC as he eyes to become the best lightweight fighter in UFC history.

The co-main event for the night is equally an exciting contest as former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker takes on Jared Cannonier. The winner will become the No.1 contender for the middleweight championship, currently held by Israel Adesanya.

UFC 254 match card

Main Card

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Justin Gaethje

Robert Whittaker vs Jared Cannonier

Alexander Volkov vs Walt Harris

Jacob Malkoun vs Phil Hawes

Lauren Murphy vs Liliya Shakirova

Magomed Ankalaev vs Ion Cutelaba

Preliminary Card

Stefan Struve vs Tai Tuivasa

Nathaniel Wood vs Casey Kenney

Alex Oliveira vs Shavkat Rakhmonov

Jung Da Un vs Sam Alvey

Early Prelims

Liana Jojua vs Miranda Maverick

Joel Alvarez vs Alexander Yakovlev

(Image Credits: UFC Instagram)