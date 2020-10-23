Khabib Nurmagomedov Looked Relieved After Making Championship Weight For UFC 254: Watch

Arguably the biggest fight of 2020 is now official as both Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje successfully weighed in for their title unification bout at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The lightweight champion and interim champion weighed right at the limit of 155 pounds. The newly signed Michael Chandler also made the championship weight as he’ll be serving as the back-up for Khabib vs Gaethje which is set to take place on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

UFC 254 weigh-in results: Khabib vs Gaethje now official

The undefeated champion was the first to hit the scale as he stripped down to hit the mark, needing the aid of a towel. He held his head high at all times but took a breath of relief when the official announced that he made the cut. Khabib then stepped down the scale to wear his training pants after which he posed for the media.

Justin Gaethje then entered and stepped onto the scale while wearing his mask. The Highlight looked confident as he showed no reaction after successfully making the weight. Michael Chandler then took off his clothes to weigh in and gave the media a thumbs-up before leaving. Though the former Bellator champion made the cut, there's a very minute chance he’ll replace either Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Not happy until he has the undisputed strap 🏆



⚖️ @Justin_Gaethje hits the scales at 155!



[ #UFC254 - Oct 24 - Main Card at 2pmET ] pic.twitter.com/YFpxV8ANCf — UFC (@ufc) October 23, 2020

UFC 254 weigh-in results: Whittaker, Cannonier & others also make the cut

The two co-main event fighters also successfully made weight as former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker hit the scale at 186 pounds, while his opponent Jared Cannonier weighed 185 pounds. The winner of this explosive fight would get a chance to face current champion Israel Adesanya, who retained his title just a few weeks ago against Paulo Costa. Israel Adesanya defeated The Brazilian via TKO in the second round at UFC 253.

Welterweight Alex Oliveira missed weight by 2 pounds but is still set to fight Shavkat Rakhmonov in the prelims. However, Alex Oliveira would have to forfeit 20% of his purse, according to the rules. Joel Alvarez, on the other hand, weighed 3.5 pounds over the lightweight limit. Alvarez has accepted a forfeit of 30% from his purse in order to face Alexander Yakovlev in the early prelims.

Image Source: UFC Twitter