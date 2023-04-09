UFC 287 Results: Israel Adesanya Knocks Out Alex Pereira; Jorge Masvidal Hangs Up Boots

UFC 287 pay-per-view marked a huge showdown between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira. The fight took place for the UFC Middleweight Championship. While that was the main event, In the co-main event Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns went up against each other.

On the card fighters such as Rob Font, Kevin Holland, Santiago Ponzinibbio, etc were also there. The match card was divided into three parts- Early Premins, the Preliminary card, and Main Card. The night exhibited decision finishes and Knockouts. As for the headliner fights, Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal took place first. Both the fighters started cautiously. However, soon both of them took the aggressive route. At the end of the first round, Durinho picked up the momentum but the round ended before any lasting damage could be done. At the start of the second round, Burns closed down the gap and landed a heavy right. Following that the match moved to the ground. Throughout the round, Burns held a tight grip over Gamebred. In the third, the cautious game again began, however, the Brazilian was able to land more clear strikes. At the 3:30 mark, Gilbert Burns went for the takedown and successfully landed. He finished the round on a high and won the contest through a unanimous decision.

Then it was the turn of the main event, the fight started slowly, but soon it picked pace with both Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira aiming to finish each other, at the end of the second round Adesanya got his revenge as he Knocked out Alex Pereira to become the reclaim the Middleweight Championship.

UFC 287 Results: Featuring Alex Pereira, Israel Adesanya, Jorge Masvidal

Main Card

Main event: Israel Adesanya def. Alex Pereira via. KO. Round 2- 4:21

Co-main: Gilbert Burns def. Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28).

Bantamweight Fight: Rob Font def. Adrian Yanez via. TKO. Round 1- 2:57

Welterweight fight: Kevin Holland def. Santiago Ponzinibbio via KO

Bantamweight fights: Christian Rodriguez def. Raul Rosas via. unanimous decision

Preliminary card

Middleweight fight: Kelvin Gastelum def. Chris Curtis via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Women strawweight: Launa Pinheiro def. Michelle Waterson via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28).

Middleweight fight: Joe Pyfer def. Gerald Meerschaert via TKO. Round 1- 3:15.

Early Prelims