UFC News: Jorge Masvidal And Kevin Holland Almost Come To Blows In Hotel Lobby- WATCH

Ahead of the UFC 287 Pay-Per-View event, two of the main card fighters were involved in an altercation. Jorge Masvidal, who is a co-main event feature at the event, evidently got into a back-and-forth with Kevin Holland. UFC 287 will take place this Sunday.

While they may be fighting different opponents but Gamebred and Trailblazer have together set the tone for the upcoming pay-per-view event. The episode took place in the hotel lobby in which they are staying for the weekend event. In the video that is making rounds on social media, the two could be seen indulging in a war of words. Here's the video:

UFC news: Masdival fights with Holland in Miami

AJ Ferrari & Jorge Masvidal got into a heated altercation with Kevin Holland at the UFC fighter hotel!



pic.twitter.com/Mui6Omgt5x — WrestlersGrind (@_wrestlersgrind) April 6, 2023

At UFC 287, Jorge Masvidal will be up against Gilbert Burns as the co-headliner of the event. Whereas, Kevin Holland will be facing Santiago Ponzinibbio. Thus, both have some business to deal with at the mega event, and both would be looking to break the losing run. However, with this engagement, a build-up has been given to the potential fight and thus the two Welterweights could in the future get together for a melee in the Octagon.

As for UFC 287, the fight card is stacked with the main event set for the UFC Middleweight title. It will be Israel Adesanya vs Alex Pereira once again. When the two met at UFC 281, some enthralling scenes emerged as after trailing on the scorecard the entire fight, Pereira got the TKO win in the dying seconds of the match and thereby became only the second person to beat Israel Adesanya in UFC.

UFC 287: Fight Card

Main Card

Main event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Co-main: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal

Bantamweight Fight: Adrian Yanez vs Rob Font

Welterweight fight: Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio

Bantamweight fight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

Middleweight fight: Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum

Women strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Launa Pinheiro

Middleweight fight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer

Heavyweight fight: Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman

Early Prelims