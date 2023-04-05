Last Updated:

UFC 287 Card, UFC Fight Schedule, Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya Live Streaming Details

Let's take a look at UFC 287 full fight card. The UFC card will feature the middleweight title fight between Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira.

Prateek Arya
UFC 287: Full Fight Card, Live Streaming Details for Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya

Image: AP


UFC 287 is the Pay-Per-View event that will showcase the much-anticipated middleweight fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. With the history associated with the fight, it will be one of the most eagerly awaited rematches. Moreover, the fight card carries a Stellar co-main event in the form of Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal. 

In the first match between the two, Alex Periera got the TKO win in the dying seconds of the 5th round. As per Adesanya, the loss altered his legacy and thus he would be looking for redemption. The event will witness the comeback of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, both fighters are searching for a win and are looking for the last title run in their respective careers. It will be exciting to see who comes on top. The card also includes fighters such as Kevin Holland, Rob Font, Santiago Ponzinibbio, etc so a superior fight night is set for action. Take a peek at the UFC 287 full-match card. 

UFC Card: UFC 287 full fight card

Main Card

  • Main event: Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya
  • Co-main: Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal
  • Bantamweight Fight: Adrian Yanez vs Rob Font
  • Welterweight fight: Kevin Holland vs Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Bantamweight fight: Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Christian Rodriguez

Preliminary card

  • Middleweight fight: Chris Curtis vs Kelvin Gastelum
  • Women strawweight: Michelle Waterson vs Launa Pinheiro
  • Middleweight fight: Gerald Meerschaert vs Joe Pyfer
  • Heavyweight fight: Karl Williams vs Chase Sherman

Early Prelims

  • Women Strawweight: Cynthia Calvilo vs Lupita Godinez
  • Catchweight: Ignacio Bahamondes vs Trey Ogden
  • Featherweight fight: Sha Yilan vs Steve Garcia
  • Women strawweight: Jaqueline Amorim vs Sam Hughes

UFC schedule, Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya: Full Schedule 

In India, the main card of UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya will begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday,  in the US. While the prelims begin at 8 pm ET / 6 pm PT, the main card will begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12 AM GMT and 2 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.

Alex Pereira vs Israel Adesanya: UFC 287 Live Streaming Details

India 

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast:  Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 

US

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS 

UK 

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

