UFC 287 Card, UFC Fight Schedule, Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya Live Streaming Details

UFC 287 is the Pay-Per-View event that will showcase the much-anticipated middleweight fight between Alex Pereira and Israel Adesanya. With the history associated with the fight, it will be one of the most eagerly awaited rematches. Moreover, the fight card carries a Stellar co-main event in the form of Gilbert Burns vs Jorge Masvidal.
In the first match between the two, Alex Periera got the TKO win in the dying seconds of the 5th round. As per Adesanya, the loss altered his legacy and thus he would be looking for redemption. The event will witness the comeback of Gilbert Burns and Jorge Masvidal, both fighters are searching for a win and are looking for the last title run in their respective careers. It will be exciting to see who comes on top. The card also includes fighters such as Kevin Holland, Rob Font, Santiago Ponzinibbio, etc so a superior fight night is set for action. Take a peek at the UFC 287 full-match card.
Main Card
Preliminary card
Early Prelims
In India, the main card of UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya will kick off at 7:30 AM IST on Sunday. The early prelims of the UFC 287, Pereira vs Adesanya will begin at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, in the US. While the prelims begin at 8 pm ET / 6 pm PT, the main card will begin at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. In the UK, the early prelims begin at 10 PM GMT on Saturday, while the prelims and main card begin at 12 AM GMT and 2 AM GMT on Sunday. The PPV will take place at the Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida.
India
Live streaming: Sony LIV
Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3
US
Main Card: ESPN+
Prelims: ESPN
Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS
UK
Main Card: BT Sport
Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport
Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS