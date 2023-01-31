UFC Announces 20 Fights For 2023 Including Alex Pereira Vs Israel Adesanya 2 Title Bout

Quick links:
Image: AP
The UFC announced or finalized over 20 fights this week, which also includes a much-anticipated rematch for the UFC middleweight championship title. The newly crowned champion Alex Pereira will defend the title against Israel Adesanya at the UFC 287 pay-pew-view (PPV) event in April. Pereira picked a 5th-round TKO win against Adesanya in November to become the new undisputed UFC middleweight champion at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden.
While Adesanya was leading the middleweight by 3 rounds to 1 going into the fifth round, his former kickboxing rival caught him off-guard in the fifth round. Pereira fought against all the odds to unleash his power in the final round and stamp his authority. With the win, Pereira became the new undisputed middleweight champion and maintained his unbeaten record in UFC to 6-0.
On the other hand, this was Adesanya’s first loss in the middleweight division, which ended his long title reign. His only other loss in UFC came when he stepped up to the light heavyweight division. Here’s a look at the list of 20 fights announced or finalized by the UFC in the last week, as reported by Bloody Elbow.
