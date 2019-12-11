Colby Covington Makes Special Trump Tower Visit Before UFC 245 Fight, Promises To Win

Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington is going to headline the main event of UFC 245 as he goes against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title on December 15, 2020. The American fighter is ready for the fight and as usual, he made a visit to the famous ’Trump Tower’ before going one-on-one against ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. The interim welterweight champion of UFC is a huge fan of US President Donald Trump and he has often credited him for his success. As usual, the 'Chaos' believes that he will definitely win his upcoming fight and he won’t let the President down.

UFC 245: Colby Covington visits the Trump Tower

Colby Covington shares a great relationship with USA President Donald Trump and he has always been vocal about admiring him. After getting his hands on the interim title, Covington visited the President and the duo shared pictures of their meeting on various social media platforms. Now, when Covington is going to fight for a real title at UFC 245, he made a visit to the Trump Tower once again.

The welterweight title challenger had a great time in the President’s residence as he met the entire Trump family. Donald Trump Jr and Colby Covington are often found interacting even on social media. A few days back, Covington took an active part in the promotions of Trump Jr’s book launch and the relationship continues as we head towards UFC 245. Take a look at Colby Covington’s visit to the Trump Tower.

UFC 245: Main card fights

Kamaru Usman (C) vs Colby Covington (welterweight title)

Max Holloway (C) vs Alexander Volkanovski (featherweight title)

Amanda Nunes vs Germaine de Randamie (women’s bantamweight title)

Marlon Moraes vs Jose Aldo (bantamweight bout)

Petr Yan vs Urijah Faber (bantamweight bout)

