The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

UFC: Conor McGregor Defends Jose Aldo's Bantamweight Debut At UFC 245

other sports

Conor McGregor believes that Jose Aldo's move towards bantamweight division is absolutely fine. Read on to know what Conor McGregor has to say about it

Written By Raj Sarkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo shared one of the most intense rivalries in UFC during their time in the featherweight division. The Irish superstar took some heavy verbal shots at Jose Aldo in the past. However, things have turned out to be different after four years. Both Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo are looking forward to their much-awaited comebacks and the former double champion has expressed his best wishes for Jose Aldo for his bantamweight debut.

Also Read | UFC News: Frankie Edgar Replaces Brian Ortega At UFC Fight Night 165

UFC: Conor McGregor praises Jose Aldo

After dominating the featherweight division for more than a decade, former 145 lbs champion Jose Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. The Brazilian veteran has undergone a massive weight cut and his recent pictures on social media has worried a lot of fans. Jose Aldo looks extremely shredded in 135 lbs and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has signalled it as a bad idea. According to Ariel Helwani, Jose Aldo’s recent pictures are troubling and he still doesn't understand why Jose Aldo has decided to step towards the bantamweight unit.

Well, Conor McGregor doesn't feel the same. According to McGregor, Jose Aldo is still in top shape and he looks extremely light and fast at the bantamweight division. The former double champion of UFC also sent his good wishes to Jose Aldo in his recent tweet. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s response to Ariel Helwani.

Also Read | UFC: Jose Aldo Challenges Double Champ Henry Cejudo For A Fight In Bantamweight Division

The man who knocked out Jose Aldo within 13 seconds believes that the Brazilian is doing the right thing with fresh goals and targets. Conor McGregor knows what it feels like being a two-division world champion. He said that Jose Aldo is making his bantamweight debut with the same objective. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s tweet.

Also Read | UFC: Dana White Confirms That Conor McGregor Wants To Fight Jorge Masvidal At 170 Lbs

Also Read | UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov Channels Inner LeBron James, Scores Fantastic Basket

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG