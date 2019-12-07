UFC: Conor McGregor Defends Jose Aldo's Bantamweight Debut At UFC 245

Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo shared one of the most intense rivalries in UFC during their time in the featherweight division. The Irish superstar took some heavy verbal shots at Jose Aldo in the past. However, things have turned out to be different after four years. Both Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo are looking forward to their much-awaited comebacks and the former double champion has expressed his best wishes for Jose Aldo for his bantamweight debut.

UFC: Conor McGregor praises Jose Aldo

After dominating the featherweight division for more than a decade, former 145 lbs champion Jose Aldo is set to make his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245. The Brazilian veteran has undergone a massive weight cut and his recent pictures on social media has worried a lot of fans. Jose Aldo looks extremely shredded in 135 lbs and MMA journalist Ariel Helwani has signalled it as a bad idea. According to Ariel Helwani, Jose Aldo’s recent pictures are troubling and he still doesn't understand why Jose Aldo has decided to step towards the bantamweight unit.

The first one is very troubling. Still don’t understand why Aldo is doing this. https://t.co/umFz4n6f7G — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 6, 2019

Well, Conor McGregor doesn't feel the same. According to McGregor, Jose Aldo is still in top shape and he looks extremely light and fast at the bantamweight division. The former double champion of UFC also sent his good wishes to Jose Aldo in his recent tweet. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s response to Ariel Helwani.

I disagree here. He looks more than on top of it in my experienced opinion. Well trimmed in advance, and naturally a lighter man now. This can only be done over a long length of time and with complete dedication. Respect! I wish him well and am excited to see him in this division — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019

The man who knocked out Jose Aldo within 13 seconds believes that the Brazilian is doing the right thing with fresh goals and targets. Conor McGregor knows what it feels like being a two-division world champion. He said that Jose Aldo is making his bantamweight debut with the same objective. Take a look at Conor McGregor’s tweet.

The rejuvenation of your career with fresh goals and targets!

The prestige of being a UFC World champion in two weight divisions!

The feeling of excitement you will give the fans with all the new potential match-ups that can be made!

All great and valid reasons!

Enjoy 😉 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 6, 2019

