Conor McGregor Vows He Will "butcher" Justin Gaethje Inside The Octagon

Justin Gaethje ‘The Highlight’ defied most odds at UFC 249 as he went on to trample Tony Ferguson and end his eight-year-undefeated streak at the main event of UFC 249. In an empty arena, Justin Gaethje unleashed a dominant performance and claimed the UFC interim lightweight title. While most of the UFC fanbase is currently applauding Justin Gaethje for his sensational win, former champion Conor McGregor believes he can “butcher” ‘The Highlight’ if they ever lock horns inside the octagon.

UFC 249: Conor McGregor claims he will “butcher” Justin Gaethje in a fight

Conor McGregor took to Twitter and wrote a long message which has seemingly thrilled the UFC fanbase. Conor McGregor registered a stunning comeback against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 and became the first UFC fighter to secure knockout victories across three weight classes (145 lbs, 155 lbs, 170 lbs). However, 'The Notorious' later said that he would make a return in the lightweight division. It appears Conor McGregor has found his next opponent, with his sights set on Justin Gaethje as he vows to defeat him inside the octagon.

Despite being called out by Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje may not accept the challenge since he has already earned an opportunity to face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Khabib stands undefeated so far and Justin Gaethje could become the first man to leave a mark on Khabib's record, which could also mean that Conor McGregor may not get an opportunity to face ‘The Highlight’. However, in the near future, Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje could potentially come face to face inside the octagon as Dana White has been known to set up blockbuster clashes in the main events.

Conor McGregor challenges Dustin Poirier apart from Justin Gaethje

It is Dustin/Tony next when Tony heals.

If he does. Dustin will beat him also if changes are not made. Which they won’t. Dustin, although game, and in the mix, will be fed to the floor again. Couple wins here/there then folded in half. Rinse and repeat - Dustin career. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2020

The Notorious also went on to challenge Dustin Poirier for a rematch via Twitter. Conor McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier within 90 seconds of their featherweight contest in 2014 and a rematch in the lightweight division has seemingly been on the card for years. Since Dustin Poirier is currently out of a worthy opponent he is expected to face Tony Ferguson or Conor McGregor next.

