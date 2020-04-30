Khabib Nurmagomedov Claims He Was Enjoying Best Training Camp Till Date For Tony Ferguson

Close to a month after pulling out from the main event of UFC 249, UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has recently claimed that he was going through the best training camp of his entire UFC career till date. The undefeated Dagestani was initially in the US before he flew down to Russia to complete the final weeks of the Khabib Nurmagomedov training camp and got stuck in Russia due to the government lockdown. Khabib Nurmagomedov had to face a lot of criticism after pulling his name out of UFC 249, with UFC replacing him with Justin Gaethje for the main event. Now that Khabib is out of action till September with him following Ramadan Kareem, the Dagestani fighter said that he just got done with the best Khabib Nurmagomedov training camp of his life.

Khabib Nurmagomedov training was at its best, claims the Dagestani champion

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently posted a picture of himself from his official Instagram handle. In the caption, Khabib Nurmagomedov declared that it was his best training camp till date, and he hasn’t felt this good about himself for a while. However, Khabib Nurmagomedov further vowed that he will be ready to come back even better.

Though Khabib justified his exit from UFC 249 a number of times, Tony Ferguson did not hesitate to take a shot at the Lightweight Champion. According to Tony Ferguson, Khabib has been hiding from him and he is ready to end Khabib’s undefeated MMA record as soon as they meet inside the octagon. Currently, Tony Ferguson is staged to defend his Interim Lightweight title opposite Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 249, and as per UFC officials, the winner of UFC 249 will get to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title in the near future. Here’s a look at the full fight card of UFC 249 headlined by Tony Ferguson vs Justin Gaethje on May 9 in Florida.

Image courtesy: Twitter