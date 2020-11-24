Khabib Nurmagomedov Has NO Plans To Continue Fighting, Wants To “tend To His Farm”

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently revealed that his decision to retire from MMA is final after UFC president Dana White claimed that The Eagle could return for one last fight. The Russian hung up his gloves after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 at Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. While remembering his late father Abdulmanap after the bout, Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side.

Khabib UFC retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov addresses his retirement

A few days ago, Dana White said he’s confident that Khabib Nurmagomedov would return to the octagon. “If I had to make a bet, and I'm a betting man - I would bet he does [return], so, yeah, I think he will,” he told TMZ. Apart from that, Dana White added that Khabib Nurmagomedov is still the lightweight champion and is still a part of the promotion. However, the undefeated Eagle believes there is no one left for him to fight in the UFC, claiming that there will be a “never-ending story” for his UFC return.

“There will always be rumours about my comeback because Dana White or other promoters who could replace him in the future will always want me to fight,” Nurmagomedov told BT Sport.

Khabib UFC retirement: Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to tend to his farm

Later, while talking about the same with RT Sport, Khabib Nurmagomedov added that he has the power to fight till 40 but that's not his goal. He claimed he wanted to retire after reaching the summit and he did exactly that. Khabib Nurmagomedov mauled every opponent he faced in the UFC octagon, which includes top-ranked fighters like Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje and others. In his entire career, he lost a maximum of two rounds, retiring with an undefeated record of 29-0.

While talking about his future, Khabib Nurmagomedov claimed that he wants to “do a masters course” and dedicate more time to studying. “I've bought sheep, I tend to my farm. I'd like to develop in this field a little. I have the bull calves out to feed, I have cows," he added.

