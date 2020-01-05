UFC: When Tony Ferguson Knocked Out Katsunori Kikuno With One Deadly Right-hand Jab

Tony Ferguson is one of the most feared lightweight fighters in the world. He is known for his unprecedented power and unorthodox fighting skills. While most fighters have a definite style of fighting, Tony Ferguson is well known for doing anything and everything inside an octagon. Tony ‘El Cucuy’ Ferguson has dominated his opponents with punches, elbows, strikes and submission moves. He is currently on a 12-fight winning streak with a title shot ahead. The American mixed martial artist is currently slated to go against Khabib Nurmagomedov at the main event of UFC 249. Before we see him in action again, let us take a look at the fight where Tony Ferguson finished his opponent Katsunori Kikuno with a single punch.

UFC: Throwback to Tony Ferguson vs Katsunori Kikuno

The lightweight gladiators went against each other on May 25, 2014 at UFC 173. It was headlined by Renan Barao vs TJ Dillashaw. It was expected to be a hard-fought battle. A lot of veterans claimed that the Japanese Katsunori Kikuno will be dominating the fight. However, Tony Ferguson silenced all his critics by ending the fight in the very first round with one single jab. Both the men were swinging blows at each other and Tony Ferguson caught Katsunori with a deadly right-hand jab. The Japanese fighter fell down on the floor as the referee had to intervene and stop the match. Take a look at Tony Ferguson’s throwback fight.

UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson

A mega-fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson has been booked multiple times before. Every time, the fight got ruled out due to unfortunate accidents and weight cut botches from both sides. Both Khabib and Tony Ferguson have signed the contract and are eager to face each other at UFC 249 in Brooklyn.

