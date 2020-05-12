UFC Fight Night 173 Live Streaming Details, Smith Vs Teixeira Bout Headlines Event

After the UFC 249 being a massive success, Dana White has already staged another UFC ‘Fight Night’ event on May 14 (IST) at Jacksonville Arena and combat sport fans are excited about the back-to-back live events amidst the global lockdown. No wonder, the upcoming UFC event is going to be hosted in an audience-free arena like UFC 249, but the fight will be available live on UFC Fight Pass and various other broadcasters. Here’s the preview of UFC Fight Night ‘Anthony Smith vs Glover Texeira’ and how to watch it live in India.

Glover Texeira is currently on a three-fight win streak and he could grab another title shot in the 205 lbs category by defeating Anthony Smith in their upcoming contest at the main event of UFC Fight Night. However, Anthony Smith has choked out Alexander Gustaffson in his last fight and is most likely to pose a lot of threat for Glover Texeira inside the octagon. Apart from an electrifying main event, UFC Fight Night is going to be co-headlined by the heavyweight fighters Ben Rothwell and Ovince Saint Preux. Here’s how you can catch the action live.

Indian fans can catch UFC Fight Night live on Thursday, May 14 as the fight card will begin at 6:30 AM (IST). UFC Fight Night 173 live will be available on UFC Fight Pass. You can download the official UFC app from Google Play Store or Apple store and catch UFC Fight Night 173 live.

UFC Fight Night 173 live will also be accessible from Sony LIV app. Premium users can tune in at 6:30 AM (IST) on May 14 from India to witness the event. Apart from that Airtel TV, Jio TV will also broadcast the UFC Fight Night 173 Smith vs Texeira live.

UFC fans can also catch UFC Fight Night 173 live on TV. Sony Ten 2 and Sony 3 will be broadcasting UFC Fight Night 173 live. You can also tune into UFC Fight Night 173 through Google Chromecast and Apple TV.

