Tony Ferguson Dances In Hospital With Fractured Skull After UFC 249 Defeat; Watch

UFC lightweight fighter Tony Ferguson surprisingly lost to Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249 last weekend in Florida. 'El Cucuy' was battered by Gaethje, eventually losing the bout in the fifth round and also the opportunity to face UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite suffering a big loss and also being injured in the process, Tony Ferguson appeared rather cheerful and excited as he was set to be discharged from the hospital.

Tony Ferguson injury: Tony Ferguson broken skull, to be discharged soon?

Tony Ferguson took to Instagram to share a short video of him dancing in the hospital as he was about to be discharged soon by the doctors. According to reports, Ferguson suffered a broken orbital bone during the unexpected loss to 'The Highlight'. However, according to his Instagram post, the UFC fighter will now be recuperating from the fracture in his home. In the video below, Ferguson can be seen showing off his dance moves in his hospital room. He posted the video with a caption, "Recovery Dayze' When You’re About To Get Discharged From The Hospital."

Tony Ferguson's post on Instagram is the second one he posted from the hospital. The first one was with his wife Cristina Servin that highlighted the nasty bruise under his left eye.

UFC 249: Justin Gaethje vs Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson entered the fight on the back of a 12-fight win streak and was the heavy favourite to retain the interim UFC lightweight title. Justin Gaethje dominated the fight for much of the proceedings, eventually winning in the fifth round by technical knock out (TKO). After the loss, Ferguson appeared to quite disappointed as he refused to shake hands with his opponent. However, he later embraced Gaethje, concluding the event on a good note.

“Bushido⚔️Code” Brought Sports Back W/ Class 🎩 # WayOfTheWarrior Win or Lose Always Act Like A Champion 💯 Just Wasn’t My Night #ufc249 Congrats @Justin_Gaethje On A Good Fight -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @ufc pic.twitter.com/uLqm8VzVq7 — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 10, 2020

