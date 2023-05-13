Last Updated:

UFC Fight Night Live Stream: When Where To Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik Vs Jailton Almeida

For Jailton Almeida, a win against Jairzinho Rozenstruik in UFC could help him to breach the top ten rankings.

Anirban Sarkar
UFC

Image: AP


Jairzinho Rozenstruik will try to live up to the hype when he takes on Jailton Almeida in the UFC Heavyweight bout on Sunday. Almeida is on a 13-match winning streak and will surely start the match as the favourites. The onus will be on the ninth-ranked Rozenstruik to break up the shackles.

For Almeida, a win against Rozenstruik in the UFC could help him breach into the top ten. But the latter would be confident since shrugging off the challenge of Chris Daukaus in December last year. 

UFC Fight Card

MAIN CARD
Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry
Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria
Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

UNDERCARD

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman
Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm
Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida: Live Streaming Details

India - 

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS 

UK - 

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

The main fight card will kick off at 12:30 AM IST in India while the Prelims will telecast live from 9:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to UFC and it will telecast all the matches live in India.

In the USA, ESPN+ will show the main fight card and the Prelims will be available on ESPN. The Prelims will start at 11:30 AM ET and the main fight card will start at 3:00 PM ET.

In the UK, the Prelims will start at 3:30 PM GMT on Saturday and the main fight card will resume at 7:00 PM GMT.

