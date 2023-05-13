UFC Fight Night Live Stream: When Where To Watch Jairzinho Rozenstruik Vs Jailton Almeida

Jairzinho Rozenstruik will try to live up to the hype when he takes on Jailton Almeida in the UFC Heavyweight bout on Sunday. Almeida is on a 13-match winning streak and will surely start the match as the favourites. The onus will be on the ninth-ranked Rozenstruik to break up the shackles.

For Almeida, a win against Rozenstruik in the UFC could help him breach into the top ten. But the latter would be confident since shrugging off the challenge of Chris Daukaus in December last year.

UFC Fight Card

MAIN CARD

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida

Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Ian Machado Garry

Carlos Ulberg vs. Ihor Potieria

Tim Means vs. Alex Morono

Made it official for his first main event! @Malhadinho_UFC in at 231lbs for #UFCCharlotte tomorrow ⚖️ pic.twitter.com/J1cpkYaVtL — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2023

UNDERCARD

Matt Brown vs. Court McGee

Karl Williams vs. Chase Sherman

Cody Stamann vs. Douglas Silva de Andrade

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Bohm

Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green

Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa

Bigi Boy lives up to his name 💪@JairRozenstruik in at the 265lb heavyweight limit for our #UFCCharlotte main event! pic.twitter.com/0jJBPg99v5 — UFC (@ufc) May 12, 2023

UFC, Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Jailton Almeida: Live Streaming Details

India -

Live streaming: Sony LIV

Live telecast: Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3

US -

Main Card: ESPN+

Prelims: ESPN

Early-prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

UK -

Main Card: BT Sport

Prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS and BT Sport

Early prelims: UFC FIGHT PASS

Rise and shine, fight fans ☀️ #UFCCharlotte Fight Day 𝗜𝗦 𝗨𝗣𝗢𝗡 𝗨𝗦!!!



📺 Prelims | 12pmET on @ESPN

📺 Main Card | 3pmET on @ABCNetwork pic.twitter.com/lFjEwBCB1R — UFC (@ufc) May 13, 2023

The main fight card will kick off at 12:30 AM IST in India while the Prelims will telecast live from 9:30 PM IST. Sony Sports Network has the exclusive rights to UFC and it will telecast all the matches live in India.

In the USA, ESPN+ will show the main fight card and the Prelims will be available on ESPN. The Prelims will start at 11:30 AM ET and the main fight card will start at 3:00 PM ET.

In the UK, the Prelims will start at 3:30 PM GMT on Saturday and the main fight card will resume at 7:00 PM GMT.