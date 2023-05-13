'I was beat and...'; Conor McGregor finally admits loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 match is etched in the hearts of the fight fans. The match had the most tense build up and following the fight the commotion that ensued had sent even the community, which relishes violence, into distress. Conor McGregor, who had to eat a humble pie at the end of a match in 2018 never publically came out confessing his loss, however, ahead of the release of The Notorious' new docu-series- McGregor Forever-it has been revealed that the Irishman did accept his defeat immediately after the match.

While years have gone by, UFC 229 remains to be the biggest PPV show of the leading MMA promotion in the world. The event raked up a record 2.4 million PPV buys, which remains to be the most by any in the entire MMM circuit. The reason that the event was a huge sell-out was the heated rivalry between the fighters (Conor vs Khabib) and of course McGregor's impressive trash-talk skills.

Conor McGregor finally admits loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229

While McGregor could not walk the talk against the Russian on that day (October 8, 2018) and was left panting on the floor in front of thousands at the T Mobile arena, he never publically come to terms with the result. However, at the time of the release of the former UFC Champ-Champ's new docuseries, McGregor Forever, a clip has been released where McGregor's brief reaction after the loss against the Eagle at UFC 229 has been revealed. In the never-seen-before footage, a visibly disappointed Conor McGregor can be seen stating “I was beat and that’s that,” before lying on his back and looking up at the ceiling.

Love him or hate him, Conor McGregor's story's far from over.



McGregor Forever premieres May 17 pic.twitter.com/fdL9SDXqaz — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2023

It was a difficult loss to take for Conor McGregor's fans as not only he was beaten but was outclassed by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the match that ended in four rounds after Conor tapped to the fulcrum choke. Many fans believe that's where the downfall started for the former UFC champion. But fans also believe that it is a thing of the past and are spirited as Conor McGregor is set to return to Octagon later in the year.