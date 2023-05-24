In Anshul Jubli, India has potentially got its first UFC superstar. Jubli is only the second MMA fighter from India after Bharat Khandare to rope in a UFC contract and the first Indian ever to emerge victorious inside the Octagon. In an all-exclusive chat with republicworld.com, Anshul Jubli revealed his experience of winning inside the octagon and what made him join MMA.

Indian MMA fans' long wait to witness one of the boys from the motherland making a name in the foremost MMA promotion in the world came to an end earlier in the year when Anshul Jubli defeated Jeka Saragih via a TKO. Better known as "King of the Lions" Anshul Jubli roared inside the Octagon on February 4 and made millions proud. Following the win, celebrations have never stopped in his home state of Uttarakhand and he even shared a moment of happiness with us. Replicworld.com recently got a hold of a very busy Anshul Jubli and asked him about what it feels like to become the pride of India.

Also read: 'If Khabib Fights Me Next Month...': India MMA Star Anshul Jubli Says He Will Be UFC Champ

On becoming the first Indian to win UFC match

While Anshul Jubli showcased his aggressive side inside the ring but outside of the ring, the Indian fighter comes out as completely humble, and also who adhered to the new policy of UFC. "They didn't let me raise the flag due to their new policy but yes I was raising the tricolor in my heart." Jubli further expressed how it felt after registering a win inside the 8-sided ring. "It was a nice feeling, though at that moment I wasn't aware of what I am achieving, the way people greeted me after the fight, showered love on me, and told me that you have made the nation proud by representing it at an international stage, kept telling me again and again, and that made a realise that I have done something remarkable for the country."

"You keep personal stuff, personal growth at one end but when someone tells you that you have represented India, and made India feel proud, that feeling is surreal," Jubli added

On why he joined MMA

"There were two reasons. One was, that I realised that I am naturally suited to the sport and I bring out the best results with minimal effort, then I started to think if I am naturally good then what will happen if I put in the utmost hard work? And second I became obsessed with the sport. Day and night I used to think about MMA, and I fell in love with this sport entirely.

Jubli further revealed what inspired him to join MMA. "Who inspired me? There was no set example as there was no Indian fighter in the present roster of UFC and as there was no star figure to follow so I could not get inspired by anyone. But from someone else. I've always thought of my future self to be, Anshul Jubli, who will perform on the world stage, and become a UFC fighter, and champion, that ambition inspired me quite a lot. To sum it up, my future self inspired me.

'If there is one name that I think of then it is Jon Jones': Anshul Jubli

While he has already created history but Anshul Jubli wants to stop at nothing. On being asked, who he wants to fight in the Lightweight division, he took some eminent names of the division, but when it comes to that one fight he aspires to be a part of then it ought to be against Jon Jones.

"Whoever is fighting in Lightweight, if Charles Oliveira is fighting I want to fight him, when I see Dustin Poirier's fight I want to fight him, Michael Chandler too...because the Lightweight division is filled with so many stars, top 10 fighters are in there, so whenever you see anyone fight, the fighter in you automatically takes over and makes you think what move you have delivered to were you in the fight. Therefore, you want to fight everyone, but if there is one name that I think of then it is Jon Jones."

Anshul Jubli also revealed what Dana White told him, what he thinks of Conor McGregor, his favorite cricketer and of course when we will see him again in UFC. All that coming your way in a short while.