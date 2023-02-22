Dustin Poirier Loses Temper Slaps Fan For Showcasing Famous Conor McGregor Jibe; WATCH

Dustin Poirier gets into the act during a local parade. The diamond was seen throwing an open palm at a fan who seemingly got under his skin after displaying a poster that read "Your wife's is in dms." Poirier's old foe Conor McGregor came up with this slur when the two came face to face at UFC 264.

On Tuesday, a video surfaced on Twitter that showcased former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Dustin Poirier calling a fan up close to give him back for the act he committed. The fan was seen waiting for Poirier's car to exhibit the fighter the quote that Conor McGregor came up with. Here's the video of the episode.

Following the incident fellow members of the MMA Fraternity came forward to express their views.

People are getting way too comfortable being disrespectful.

Good shit slapping him @DustinPoirier https://t.co/O5NMcZojE8 — Adrian Yañez (@yanezmma) February 21, 2023

& some people are defending this guy/calling dustin soft🤦🏻 some of ya'll are weirdos😂 https://t.co/RbTm2wTjKz — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀 (@Giannettimma) February 21, 2023

Don’t fuck around and you won’t find out. Clown this is real life not the internet https://t.co/YUHoRw5iFV — Jack 'Tank' Shore (@jackshoremma) February 21, 2023

What a POS! — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) February 21, 2023

What's next for Dustin Poirier in UFC?

While this was an out-of-ring action that came unplanned, in the ring, Poirier is waiting to get booked again. The 34-year-old last fought Michael Chandler at UFC 281 in November 2022. His next fight could be another contendership fight for the Lightweight Title, or there are speculations that he would up the weight division ladder to possibly fight Colby Covington. The two have indirectly exchanged heated back-and-forths before. However, at this juncture, nothing has materialized. Thus, let's see what's next for Dustin Poirier.

Outside of the fight game, Poirer and his wife Jolie, run the Good Fight Foundation, which raises money for charitable causes by auctioning his fight gear. Poirier also owns a hot sauce brand, it is one of several businesses in which he’s invested including a partnership on a local wine market in his native Lafayette, La.