UFC: Jorge Masvidal Destroys Donald Cerrone Within Two Rounds In 2017 UFC Throwback Video

Jorge Masvidal became one of the most prominent stars of UFC after a power-packed 2019. The BMF managed to unlock 3 knockout victories against Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz in the bygone year. However, Jorge Masvidal has been knocking people out for a long time now. UFC posted a video through their official Instagram handle where Jorge Masvidal knocked out Donald Cerrone in one of the biggest welterweight contests of all-time in 2017.

Jorge Masvidal knocks out Donald Cerrone in throwback video

The welterweight gladiators faced each other in the main event of the UFC on Fox 3 on January 29, 2017. Donald Cerrone, who generally starts his fight slow, got caught in the midway, as Jorge Masvidal was aggressive from the very first round. The fight was about to end in Round 1 as Jorge Masvidal successfully planted some bombs over Donald Cerrone. However, the bell ring took the fight to Round 2. Well, Donald Cerrone could not utilise the opportunity much as Jorge Masvidal started to dominate from the early seconds of the round. After a brief exchange of 1 minute, Jorge Masvidal finally knocked out the ‘Cowboy’ in one of the biggest fights of his career. Take a look at the fight.

Jorge Masvidal and Donald Cerrone’s current UFC status

Donald Cerrone recently got knocked out against Conor McGregor at the main event of UFC 246. After three back-to-back losses, Donald Cerrone’s UFC future looks a bit bleak. On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal is currently at the peak of his career with the ‘spotlight’ on him. The BMF of UFC has made himself a global superstar and he is currently eyeing Conor McGregor for a heavy payday.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)