Kobe Bryant Paid Heartfelt Tribute By UFC Community After Tragic Death

Kobe Bryant’s unfortunate demise has shattered the entire world. ‘The Black Mamba’ and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were riding in an S-76 helicopter on Sunday along with five other people. The helicopter crashed into a hillside near Calabasas, Calif. According to reports, the helicopter had nine people (including pilot) on board. None of them could survive the horrific disaster.

The MMA community is equally devastated by Bryant's sudden demise. UFC fighters have paid their tribute to Kobe Bryant through their social media handles. The 42-year-old NBA legend is an inspiration for millions and the MMA community did not fail to recognise him as the G.O.A.T after the unfortunate accident. Take a glimpse at some of the most emotional posts that will make you cry.

UFC: MMA fighters mourning Kobe Bryant’s death

Anderson Silva

The former middleweight champion has often claimed himself to be a basketball fan. Kobe Bryant was one of his favourites. No wonder, Anderson Silva is shattered by the news and the Brazilian expressed his condolences towards Kobe’s family through Instagram. Take a look.

Jon Jones

The light heavyweight champion of UFC also had a bad day and Kobe Bryant’s death came as a shocker. No wonder, it’s sad news for everyone. Jon Jones expressed his love and respect for Kobe Bryant’s family. Take a look at the post.

Dana White

UFC president and NBA fan Dana White posted Kobe Bryant’s picture through his official Instagram handle. He did not write too much in the caption. However, his limited words were enough to express his unlimited love and respect for ‘The Black Mamba’. Have a look.

Anthony Johnson

Anthony Johnson’s Instagram post showed his respect and love for Kobe. Indeed, it is a sad day for the entire sports community. Take a look.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and NBA.com)