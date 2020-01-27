Kobe Bryant Death: Conor McGregor Leads UFC Tributes For Lakers Legend After Tragedy

Kobe Bryant’s tragic death has traumatized the entire world. 42-year-old Kobe Bryant was one of the brightest superstars of NBA. He dominated the sport of basketball for more than 20 years, before retiring in 2016. Celebrities all across the world have expressed their condolences to ‘The Black Mamba’s family and friends. UFC giant Conor McGregor is equally devastated with Kobe Bryant’s death and the former double champion has expressed his sorrow during an interview with CBS This Morning.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Lakers Legend Leaves Behind Burgeoning Business Empire

Conor McGregor mourns Kobe Bryant’s death

‘The Notorious’ accepted that he does not understand much about basketball. However, Kobe Bryant was one of his favourite sports personality. According to Conor McGregor, Kobe Bryant was one of the biggest names in the world. “It’s iconic that I am here and he (Kobe Bryant) used to play in this arena. I am very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time," McGregor said. Take a look at Conor McGregor mourning Kobe Bryant’s tragic death.

Conor McGregor on the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant: “It’s iconic that I’m here and that he used to play in this arena... I’m very happy to be here but sad at the same time. It’s just a very sad time.” — @TheNotoriousMMA #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/IJDRtIgFXB — Conor McGregor News (@ConormcGregor5) January 27, 2020

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Sachin Tendulkar Gives Condolences To NBA Legend's Family On Twitter

UFC: The entire MMA community is mourning

Conor McGregor is not the only one mourning Kobe Bryant's death. The entire sports world is sad and MMA fighters have expressed their condolences. Take a look at some of the posts from MMA fighters.

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Packers' Za'Darius Smith Pays Sack-dance Tribute In Pro Bowl Game

Also Read | Kobe Bryant Death: Stephen Curry Reacts On Sudden And Devastating Death Of Lakers Legend

(Image courtesy: Twitter of CBS This Morning and NBA.com)