UFC legend gives a reality check on how strong Elon Musk really is, says 'he's very...'

What started as little a little social media exchange between the rulers of the social media space, picked up traction, and a couple of weeks into it the targetted planned "cage match" between META founder Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is all but locked in. UFC president Dana White revealed that both are serious about the fight. Following that what could be seen as the biggest development in the fight is the incoming of MMA legend Georges ST-Pierre in the scene. Former UFC two-division champion GSP offered training assistance to Musk, who respectfully accepted it as well.

3 Things you need to know:

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are evidently interested in having a one-on-one with each other inside a cage

Dana White has revealed that both Zuckerberg and Musk are interested in taking on each other

The fight is garnering the interest of fight fans

Also Read | Explained: Why Mark Zuckerberg Vs Elon Musk UFC Match Should Never Take Place?

GSP gives training lesson to Elon Musk

GSP recently indulged in a training session with Elon Musk and defined it as "great". The former UFC Middleweight champion then gave a breakdown of the stint with Musk and was all praise for the Tesla CEO's physical might.

Great training session with 3 men that I really admire.

Combined IQ in this photo is 1000. « Not including me » 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BY34IpRny8 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) July 3, 2023

Also Read | UFC Fans Go Wild As Israel Adesanya And Jon Jones Share Same Room Without A Fight: WATCH

Georges ST-Pierre reveals what he makes of Elon Musk

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 290, the former welterweight and middleweight champion described their training session, stating:

"It was a lot of fun. He's very strong, physically very strong. Much stronger than the average man. Very tough. I didn't know that in the beginning, he has a judo background. It was an amazing experience. He's someone that I have admired for years because of what he has done, his accomplishments, and for all the ideas that he stands for, and for me it was a dream come true to meet him in person."

With GSP in his camp, Elon Musk may get to know how to submit his opponent. However, we are still in suspense regarding the status of the fight. Is it going to take place or not? nothing concrete on the Zuckerberg vs Musk fight can be gauged.