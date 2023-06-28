Explained: Why Mark Zuckerberg Vs Elon Musk UFC Match Should Never Take Place?

What started as a mere exchange on social media by two billionaires, who are the primary Tech world newsmakers, has turned into a pressing subject of a distant sector. As per assertions, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg could have a go at each other in the place where the purest, and most brutal action takes place. Where the protagonists do not speak with their words but with their hands, legs, and even shoulders. Moreover, the sound that emanates does not come out of any loudspeaker but from vicious whacks and collisions. Yes, the word is up that Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk might fight each other inside a cage.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are evidently interested in having a one-on-one with each other inside a cage

Dana White has revealed that both Zuckerberg and Musk are interested in taking on each other

The fight is garnering the interest of fight fans

UFC President Dana White has reportedly spoken with both Zuckerberg and Musk and laid out that both are "dead serious" about the fight. The UFC boss also conveyed that if the fight materializes, then it will be the biggest fight in the history of the UFC.

While the president of the biggest MMA promotion is hyped for the fight, fight fans are also apparently excited. Moreover, one of the most decorated UFC fighters of all time has offered his hand to train Musk. With all the developments, the fans may indeed witness a Mark Zuckerberg vs Elon Musk in the near future. With all the eagerness and elation around, let's contemplate the unpopular opinions which suggest that the fight between these super billionaires is not a good idea.

Professional set up unprofessional fighters

Since the hype is real, but to translate the momentum into numbers, the fight has to take place now. However, as both are non-professional fighters, the practice and other protocols will take significant time and thus fight enthusiasts could sleep on the fight as fast as the interest emerged in the first place.

It takes years of grind to get inside UFC's Octagon

Any fighter's ultimate dream is to strike a contract with UFC and fight inside the eminent 8-sided closed figure. It takes years, sometimes a lifetime, and even then only if you are elite, then you get consideration for the UFC. Thus, with the selection procedure for the ones who are meant to fight inside it so stern, the decision makers of the sport should maintain the prestige of UFC and might need to wave the opportunity that may bring in large numbers of the monetary sum.

It may start a flow of unreasonable fights

If Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg becomes official, then in future exhibition fights like these may become common. It would be similar to the case that one billionaire travels to space and then comes a flurry of entries. While travelling past the stratosphere could be an act of pleasure but entering UFC for pleasure would be a joke on the sport.

So, with all the developments around the fight, what do you think? Should a fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk take place?