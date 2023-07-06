UFC Fans Go Wild As Israel Adesanya And Jon Jones Share Same Room Without A Fight: WATCH

Earlier this year, Jon Jones made his thumping return to the Octagon with a win over Ciryl Gane, which also made his the UFC heavyweight champion for the first time in his career. While Jones achieved the milestone at UFC 285 in March, Israel Adesanya clinched a heroic win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 to reclaim the UFC middleweight championship. This was followed by a shocking revelation by Jones about the ‘Stylbender’ Adesanya.

3 Things You Need To Know

Jon Jones is likely to retire later this year after a fight against Stipe Miocic

Jones was linked to a fight with Adesanya during the former’s light-heavyweight days

Jones stepped up to the heavyweight division for the first time against Gane at UFC 285

ALSO READ | Not Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou Names 'most Challenging Guy' In UFC Heavyweight Division

Surprising unity: Adesanya and Jones in same room without a fight; UFC fans thrilled

Israel Adesanya took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, July 6, and revealed his first post on the newly-launched social media website by meta, ‘Thread’. The post stirred a frenzy among the million+ fans on Twitter as it surprisingly featured the reigning UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. Fans were certainly not expecting to see both fighters in a single room without putting on a fight.

A video then started making rounds on Twitter which featured Adesanya and Jones joking around and sharing a light moment with each other. It is worth noting that Jones and Adesanya were known to be fierce rivals until the former praised the middleweight champion in May this year.

My first Thread…

Life is one big cartoon!! #zoinks pic.twitter.com/VltLXbf6pX — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 6, 2023

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya in the the same room and they aren't fighting??????? https://t.co/zCQREcTPPt — OluwaBiggy 🙃 (@OSIKKBO) July 6, 2023

I’m glad y’all got the opportunity to actually meet and had a conversation with one another. Hopefully we get to hear about how this came together on your next YouTube video — Throat Demon Nora ✈️ Dallas 7/13 - 7/18 (@IAmLiv859) July 6, 2023

‘I hate to admit it, but I would say Israel Adesanya’: Jones on his favourite UFC fighter

Earlier this year in May, Jones made headlines for lavishing praises on Adesanya and squashing their long-running rivalry. As reported by talkSPORT, speaking to The Sporting News, Jon Jones said, “In the UFC, my favourite fighter right now, I hate to admit it, I hate to admit it, but I would say Israel Adesanya. Israel Adesanya, him and I are not friends but he’s probably the most entertaining guy in the organisation right now”.

WATCH | Logan Paul Undergoes Training With Adesanya And Volkanovski For Next Big Challenge

When are Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones next scheduled to fight?

Meanwhile, Adesanya is expected to fight the winner of the Robert Whittaker vs Dricus du Plessis fight, which is slated to be held in July. Speaking on the same, Dana White said the fight might take place in Sydney, Australia. As for Jones, as said earlier, he is likely to walk into retirement after fighting Miocic at the Maddison Square Garden.