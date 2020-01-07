Max Holloway And His Son's Adorable Relationship Shows Softer Side Of The UFC Fighter

Max Holloway is a fierce man if you are facing him inside a UFC octagon. However, he is one of the most lovable and entertaining characters in UFC when he is not fighting. Despite being a featherweight champion with a 14-fight winning streak, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway remains one of the most humble fighters of the promotion. Apart from his charisma, his eight-year-old son Rush Holloway is often regarded as a centre of attraction. Max Holloway is always visible with his son whether he is in a training camp or in a press conference.

Also Read | UFC: Max Holloway's Classy Post For Alexander Volkanovski Despite Loss Wins Fans Over

UFC news: Max Holloway and his son Rush give us father-son goals

The father-son pair are often spotted doing interesting activities. Max Holloway shows no hesitation in posting them through his social media handles. His eight-year-old son Rush Holloway also has an official Instagram handle. It is controlled by his father and former featherweight champion of the world Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway. Let us see three instances where the father-son duo gave us some legit goals.

UFC 240 (Workout session)

Max Holloway was scheduled to go against Frankie Edgar in order to defend his 145 lbs strap at UFC 240. No wonder, the Hawaiian successfully defended it. However, his son Rush Holloway stole the show at the open workouts by showing off his dance moves. Take a look at Rush Holloway’s epic dance steps.

UFC 236 (Max Holloway's loss)

Max Holloway had an unsuccessful attempt at the interim lightweight title against Dustin Poirier at the main event of UFC 236. After securing 13 straight victories at 145 lbs, the Hawaiian lost the fight at 155 division. His son Rush Holloway broke down into tears. However, fighters consoled him and made him believe that his father is a true champion.

Also Read | UFC News: Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Ready To Fight Georges St-Pierre After Tony Ferguson

UFC 245 (Post-fight press conference)

Max Holloway lost his featherweight gold against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245. However, that did not shake his confidence. He appeared in the press meet with his son and the father-son duo grabbed everyone's love and attention. Take a look.

Also Read | UFC Nws: Mike Tyson Has Some Advice For Embattled Conor McGregor

Also Read | UFC News: Cejudo May Vacate Title If He Is Not 'paid Like A Legend'