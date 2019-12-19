UFC: Max Holloway's Classy Post For Alexander Volkanovski Despite Loss Wins Fans Over

Former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway has been a great champion, as he went on to retain his featherweight gold for more than two years before losing it against Alexander Volkanovski at the very recent UFC 245. Well, the Hawaiian has accepted his defeat gracefully and his classy approach towards the new featherweight king has made all his fans go crazier over him. Despite a controversial decision in the defeat, Max Holloway posted on Instagram in which he praised Alexander Volkanovski for showing the heart of a champion.

Also Read | UFC Star Max Holloway Says Judges Made Him CRY Twice This Year

UFC 245: Max Hollway’s classy Instagram post

Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway did not agree to the judge’s scorecard but that did not snap away his respect for Alexander Volkanovski’s fighting spirit. The former featherweight champion delivered a classy message on Instagram which made a lot of celebrities and UFC fans go gaga. Max Holloway posted a picture of himself and Alexander Volkanovski in the fight and captioned: “ He (Alexander Volkaanovski) was willing to fight for an interim belt. If he (Alexander Volkanovski) couldn’t fight me he was willing to fight anybody even fighters below him. When you’re a champ everybody is below you so Alex was carrying the weight of the belt before Dana wrapped it around his waist. Happy for Alex and Emma and their daughters, and Australia. Same ocean, different waves. See you in the line up again”. No wonder, UFC fans, and celebrities loved the classy ‘Max Holloway’ as Dan Bilzerian, Dustin Poirier, Michael Bisping, and Megan Olivi praised him. Take a look at Max Holloway’s post:

Also Read | Conor McGregor Reacts To Kamaru Usman's Title Defense Against Colby Covington At UFC 245

UFC 245: What’s next for Max Holloway?

Another title run, that’s it. Max Holloway clearly said that he is going to hunt for the title once again as he is just 28 now. The former featherweight champion is interested to contest for it again with Alexander Voolkanovski and Dana White has also given his consent for the fight. Let us see if the highly anticipated re-match gets materialized any time soon or not.

Also Read | UFC: Kamaru Usman Takes Potshots At Colby Covington Ahead Of UFC 245

Also Read | UFC Salaries: Conor McGregor, Khabib, Nate Diaz Salary Revealed