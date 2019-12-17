UFC Star Max Holloway Says Judges Made Him CRY Twice This Year

Max Holloway’s recent defeat against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245 came as a shocker for the former featherweight titleholder and all his fans. After fourteen straight victories at the 145 lbs unit, Max Holloway suffered a decision loss against the Australian Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245, but according to Holloway, he deserved to win the close-fought battle and snubbed the judge’s scorecard for dumping him from the featherweight gold. According to the former featherweight champion’s statement to the American media, judges made him cry twice in 2019 and Max Holloway is clearly not fine with it.

UFC 245: Max Holloway cried twice due to judges

Max Holloway faced two huge losses in 2019 and both of them went to the judge’s scorecard. After an unsuccessful attempt at the Interim Lightweight belt against Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway returned back to the featherweight division and defended his 145 lbs gold against Frankie Edgar at UFC 240. However, Alexander Volkanovski swept off the featherweight title from him after a close fight in the co-main event of UFC 245. Max Holloway did not expect it to happen as he was confident about his victory after the fight but Bruce Buffer’s voice tagged Alexander Volkanovski as the new featherweight king.

However, Max Holloway claimed that he is just 28-years-old and he will be back for the title hunt but that did not stop him from taking a dig at the judges. During an interview with MMA Fighting, the former champion said: “There are only three opinions that matter. Like the great Burt Watson said, don’t leave that s**t to the judges, they are gonna make you cry. They made me cry twice in 2019, so lets choo-choo forward to 2020, new year, new me.”

