UFC: Dana White Claims Khabib Vs McGregor Rivalry Will Be Bigger Than Ali Vs Foreman

Conor McGregor is finally back into the business as he knocked out Donald Cerrone within 40 seconds of the very first round, in his UFC return. This brings up a lot of options for the Irishman since almost every fighter is looking for Conor McGregor fight in their career. Jorge Masvidal wants to face Conor while Kamaru Usman, Stephen Thompson and Justin Gaethje are also in the line. However, UFC President Dana White believes that a re-match between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nuragomdov makes sense at this point of time. Dana feels that the re-match will be huge as he went onto compare Khabib and Conor’s rivalry with the legendary fight between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

Dana White feels ‘Khabib vs McGregor 2’ will be as big as ‘Ali vs Foreman’

UFC PPV records reached new heights when Khabib and Conor fought each other for the first time at the main event of UFC 229. No wonder, Dana White is up for another massive show as he wants to line up Conor McGregor against lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov once again. To justify his statement, Dana White claimed that Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov will be as big as ‘Ali vs Foreman’ or ‘Ali vs Frazier’. He also said that Khabib’s legacy will be enriched if he gets to beat Conor McGregor twice in his UFC career. Take a look at the UFC 246 post-fight press conference.

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov 2, Will it happen?

A few weeks ago, Dana White said that he would line up Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov against each other if they manage to surpass their opponents at UFC 246 and UFC 249 respectively. Well, Conor McGregor has already defeated Donald Cerrone and Khabib will be defending his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249. If Khabib defends his title successfully, we are in for a show.

I asked Dana White today why Conor McGregor beating Donald Cerrone at 170 pounds, would jump him ahead of Justin Gaethje at 155 pounds. Here is his answer, full conversation on this topic here https://t.co/ukj5uZ7t1l. pic.twitter.com/jVfgtyly4T — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 13, 2019

