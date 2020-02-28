Khabib Nurmagomedov's Cousin Brother Umar Roped In To Become Third Family Member In UFC

Lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov will defend his UFC gold against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 19, 2020. However, Khabib is not the only one competing on the fight card from his family. UFC has signed another young talent from the Nurmagomedov family and he is expected to make his debut at UFC 249. Umar Nurmagomedov, the 24-year-old Dagestani is walking perfectly in his cousin’s footsteps as he has already made his way into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) with an undefeated MMA record, just like Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov UFC 249 debut coming soon

The official Instagram handle of UFC Russia broke the news of Umar Nurmagomedov’s inception into UFC. Umar is a bantamweight fighter who boats an undefeated MMA record of 12-0. The Dagestani fighter has already caught everyone’s attention WHILE competing in notable MMA promotions of USA like PFL. His latest win inside the octagon came in November (2019) when he went on to defeat Brian Gonzalez. Gonzalez was undefeated in his MMA career before facing Umar Nurmagomedov. However, the 24-year-old managed to outclass Brian Gonzalez with a rear-naked choke in the very first round of the contest.

UFC 249: Khabib Numragomedov vs Tony Ferguson (More Details)

UFC 249 will take place on April 19, 2020, at the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, United States of America. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will battle against each other for the lightweight strap in the main event. Uriah Hall and Ronaldo Souza will face each other in the co-main event.

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and PFL.com)