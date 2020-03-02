UFC: Dana White Rubbishes Khabib Nurmagomedov-Floyd Mayweather Matchup Rumours

The entire combat sports community started buzzing with excitement when undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and undefeated lightweight champion of UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov hinted at a potential fight against each other. Floyd Mayweather went on to post a picture through his Instagram handle that clearly showcased a ‘dream fight’ between him and Khabib for 2020. However, Floyd went on to delete the post and Dana White’s recent statement has made a lot of fight fans worried. According to Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Floyd Mayweather are not going to box anytime soon as Khabib needs to focus on other fights instead of hunting down Floyd Mayweather.

UFC: Dana White shuts down the ‘Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Floyd Mayweather’ fight

During an interaction with TMZ Sports, the UFC president revealed his plans for 2020 and went on to snub the possibility of ‘Floyd Mayweather vs Khabib Nurmagomedov’ contest. A few days back, Khabib claimed that he is ready to face Floyd Mayweather in a hybrid contest, which will be 11 rounds of boxing and one round of MMA. However, Dana White laughed off at the statement and said that he is not planning the fight anytime soon. According to Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov needs to concentrate on his upcoming opponent (Tony Ferguson).

UFC: Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC status

The undefeated lightweight champion will be defending his UFC gold against Tony Ferguson at the main event of UFC 249 on April 19, 2020 at the Barclays Centre. After that, Khabib Nurmagomedov is expected to take two-three more fights before hanging up his gloves. The 31-year-old Dagestani has already hinted at his retirement multiple times and he is willing to announce it very soon.

🗣 "Nobody will be around forever, so it's important to leave at the right time"@TeamKhabib on @Cristiano pic.twitter.com/O8f0I5TomF — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) December 14, 2019

(Image courtesy: UFC.com and WBCboxing.com)