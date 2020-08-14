UFC Reporter Laura Sanko's Home Surrounded By Nearly 400 Police Officers: Watch

Former MMA fighter and current UFC reporter Laura Sanko found herself in an extremely unusual situation on Thursday afternoon. The former Invicta FC competitor took to Instagram to share footage of around 400 police officers converging on her home this week. The 35-year-old, who lives on a ranch, told her 124,000 followers that law enforcement officers were chasing a fugitive who had used entered Sanko's property. “He entered our property via our cave,” Sanko said in one of her Instagram stories.“Ditched his shirt in our creek and is still missing, but they believe he left the area.”

Per the short clips that Laura Sanko shared on social media, her property was full of U.S. Marshalls, SWAT teams, local area police officers and K-9 units. There was also a helicopter circling high above her home in the air. Ironically, despite having a plethora of vehicles at their disposal, the officers needed to borrow her Polaris in order to better search the land.

Laura Sanko home invaded by police officers

Wild and scary scene at UFC journalist Laura Sanko’s home today. 😮



Via @laura_sanko on IG

The UFC analyst later gave an update saying that the police suspect the fugitive has escaped the property. However, that does not mean Sanko felt it was safe to spend the night at her residence with her son. "Might be staying at a friend’s house tonight… then catching a 7:00 AM flight to Vegas,” Sanko announced later.

This is not the first time Sanko has found herself dealing with police officers and even thieves, at times. In 2017, Sanko faced a similar situation after she posted on social media that she woke up in the middle of the night to find police officers canvassing her backyard with flashlights.

Woke up at 3am to police searching the backyard and garage with flashlights. "Sorry to wake you, were just looking for someone". 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/oQZwjRzbIm — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) October 9, 2017

Earlier this year, Sanko told MMA Fighting that she had $20,000 worth of farm equipment stolen during the Easter weekend. “If people follow me on Instagram, they probably know I live on a farm - technically a ranch because we only have cattle,” she said while appearing on What the Heck. “We have 150 acres here, but what’s unique about it is I don’t actually live in the country."

The UFC analyst confirmed the list of items that had been stolen. "We woke up Easter morning and a big piece of farm equipment had been stolen. It was our Polaris Ranger, and a bunch of tools had been stolen,” Sanko continued. “It was like $20,000 worth of stuff.” A former pro MMA fighter, Laura Sanko is currently one of the most popular UFC reporters. She is the current host of Dana White’s Contender Series on ESPN and a commentator for Invicta Phoenix Rising.

(Image Credits: Laura Sanko Instagram)