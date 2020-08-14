Bret Hart Reveals The Rock Used To Get Bullied By Shawn Michaels And Triple H In The 1990s

Wrestling legend Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart recently revealed that WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H bullied Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson after the WWE icon joined the company in the late 1990s. On the latest episode of ‘Confessions of The Hitman’, Bret Hart said that The Rock went through a lot until he became the face of the company. Bret Hart, who has also had his fair share of misfortune with WWE, claimed that almost everyone in WWE (WWF), especially Shawn Michaels and Triple H hated The Rock and wanted him out of the company. He stated that The Rock was a "marked guy".

Bret Hart recalls the time Shawn Michaels slammed The Rock

During the episode, Bret Hart remembered the time Shawn Michaels slammed The Rock in front of everyone. Bret Hart recalled that a day after the show, Shawn Michaels came to the dressing room and “chewed” The Rock down. Shawn Michaels slammed The Rock for delivering a top rope dropkick during a match and warned him not to use the move again. Bret Hart claimed that The Rock apologised to Shawn Michaels as HBK was “the guy” as the time. However, once he left the room, Bret Hart went to The Rock and told him that they were just “busting your chops”.

"I remember the door closed after Shawn left and I said, 'that's bulls--t. That's total bulls--t.' I said, 'nobody owns the dropkick off the top. You can do that. Owen does it all the time! Why doesn't he cut a promo on Owen?' I said, 'they're just busting your chops and they're trying to work on you.'"

Bret Hart claims Triple H wanted The Rock out of the company

In the later part of the episode, Bret Hart said that both Shawn Michaels and Triple H did everything in their power to make The Rock leave the company. He claimed both superstars were jealous of the young Dwayne Johnson which is why they used to “work him” for the smallest of reasons. He said he’s glad that The Rock made a name for himself and went on to choose a path that he loves (acting).

“He (Triple H) was always out to get The Rock. Shawn was out to get him and they just worked on him, and worked on him, and worked on him. And I left. [The Rock] was still in the doghouse with those guys. They wanted him [out] as bad as they wanted me out.”

Image credits: WWE.com