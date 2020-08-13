Lewis Hamilton Urges Broadcasters To Do More To Promote F1's Anti-racism Message

Mercedes F1 driver Lewis Hamilton has been one of the most vocal voices when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement in the sport. Since the movement gathered steam, Hamilton has been regularly speaking on the issue, calling for an end to racism. While Formula 1 has come up with their own ‘End Racism’ and ‘We Race As One’ initiatives in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, Lewis Hamilton has been using social media and press interviews to speak up on the issue. In his latest comments, Lewis Hamilton has called for F1 broadcasters to do more when it comes to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Formula 1 news: Lewis Hamilton’s appeal to broadcasters

In an interview with Sky F1, the Mercedes F1 driver talked about the role broadcasters can play in educating the general public on topics like diversity and race. Lewis Hamilton admitted that he is proud of what Mercedes has done with their car. During the 2020 season, Mercedes F1 have been racing with an all-black livery as they stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Advising the broadcasters to change the way they cover races, Lewis Hamilton suggested that the coverage of Formula 1 doesn’t have to only be an entertaining experience. Hamilton admitted that he himself goes home and sees the Grand Prix at the weekend when he has hours of free time. The six-time world champion discussed how an element of education can also be added by the broadcasters. Sharing an example, Lewis Hamilton mentioned how some people end up talking for ages or playing remote control cars in the paddock. Instead, personnel covering races could actually be saying something to educate and teach something to the kids.

Now whilst we didn’t get the result we’d hoped for, that was such a challenge out there. I actually really enjoyed the struggle. To come back at the end was fun, not enough to stop Max who did a great job today but enough to get good points. Lots to learn from today. #BritishGP pic.twitter.com/rgw6mgSuxD — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) August 9, 2020

Lewis Hamilton undergoes diversity inclusion training

During the interview, Lewis Hamilton also talked about how he recently had a session on diversity inclusion. The driver disclosed that Mercedes F1 have found a company that conducts such sessions, where he recently went and attended one. Talking about the experience, Lewis Hamilton said it was incredible and he is always open to learning. He added that he is not perfect and is interested in learning what’s right. Speaking in reference to the Black Lives Matter movement, Hamilton talked about how the whole society is so behind, and the terrible things people used to say at school about different races during his school days are still evident now.

Where to watch F1 live streaming in India?

The championship leader will next be seen in action during the Spanish Grand Prix as he looks to return to winning ways with Mercedes F1. The telecast of the Spanish GP in India will be available on the Star Sports Network. On the other hand, fans looking to watch the F1 live streaming in India online can do so by logging onto the Disney+Hotstar app

Image Courtesy: Instagram/lewishamilton