UFC 248: Conor McGregor Lashes Out At Result Of Weili Vs Joanna Fight

UFC 248 was arguably one of the most action-packed showcases in the entire history of UFC pay-per-views. The much-awaited PPV took place on Women’s day and the co-main event of UFC 248 is already set to make its way into the UFC Hall of Fame. Chinese Champion Zhang Weili defended her strawweight title against former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in a classic women’s fight but it was not an easy night for Zhang Weili. Both women engaged themselves in a brutal war from the very initial moments of their bout and by the end of the fight, the entire UFC roster was left stunned. Though Zhang Weili was awarded the victory via judges' scorecard, there a lot of MMA pundits who believe Joanna Jedrzejczyk should have won the title. Former double champion Conor McGregor is one of them.

Also Read | McGregor News: Conor McGregor Return Date Set To A Week Before Deontay Wilder Vs Tyson Fury 3

UFC 248: Conor McGregor is unhappy with the result of the UFC 248 co-main event

Conor McGregor believes that Joanna Jedrzejczyk did enough at the co-main event of UFC 248 to regain the strawweight championship from Zhang Weili. However, the Polish fighter had to face the fourth loss of her MMA career on Sunday, despite dominating the fight for most of the time. Conor McGregor was also unhappy about the result as he took out his frustration over Twitter and stated, “Amazing Contest! Wrong decision”.

Also Read | McGregor News: Floyd Mayweather Demands $600 Million To Face Conor McGregor And Khabib Nurmagomedov

When is Conor McGregor fighting next?

Conor McGregor is yet to announce his next opponent after a spectacular 40-second knockout victory over Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. However, there are rumours that Conor McGregor is going to face Justin Gaethje at the main event of UFC 250 next, though nothing has been announced in official circles. Conor McGregor has also hinted upon a potential fight against the winner of Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov this year.

Also Read | UFC 249: Khabib Nurmagomedov KICKS Out Tony Ferguson's Old Title In Heated Presser; Watch

Also Read | Khabib Nurmagomedov Reveals A Sensational New Poster For UFC 249, Watch

(Image courtesy: UFC.com)