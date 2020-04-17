UFC Star Conor McGregor Turns Bartender For A Day In Florida: Watch Video

More often than not, UFC double champion Conor McGregor has been the centre of attention in the MMA world. Arguably one of the biggest names in the history of combat sports, Conor McGregor has carved a reputation for himself - a cut-throat one in the octagon and a flamboyant reputation outside the ring. The Irish fighter has once again made headlines after he decided to become a bartender for a day in Florida. Here’s how Conor McGregor surprised his fans in one of the best ways possible.

UFC news: Conor McGregor turns bartender for a day in Florida

During his trip to Florida, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor made a visit to the Miller’s Ale House. The crowd at the pub erupted in excitement as the UFC double champion made his way inside. However, things took an interesting turn when Conor McGregor decided to play bartender for the day. Conor McGregor offered his famous Proper 12 whiskey to everyone present at the pub and himself got behind the bar to pour the drinks.

While Conor McGregor’s left hand is famous from thrashing his rivals inside the octagon, that day in Florida it switched roles. Bartender Conor McGregor seemingly made everyone happy as the entire crowd applauded the Irish superstar.

UFC news: Conor McGregor next fight

The unfortunate outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted Conor McGregor’s upcoming UFC plans, but he reportedly wants to return just after the virus is eradicated. In the aftermath of UFC 246, Conor McGregor went on to express his interest over a potential trilogy fight against Nate Diaz and former UFC champion Michael Bisping believes that Conor will definitely go ahead with the fight. However, the fight is yet to be lined up officially by the UFC administration.

(Image courtesy: Instagram of The Mac Life Official)