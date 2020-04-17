Conor McGregor Gives Fans A Tour Of His Lavish Las Vegas 'Mac Mansion': Watch

Since his inception into the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in 2013, Conor McGregor has taken the MMA world by storm while also accruing riches aplenty. The Irish fighter has amassed a reported net worth of around $1 billion and is known to flaunt his flamboyant lifestyle. Conor McGregor resides in Dublin, Ireland but he has a number of properties in the USA. While competing in the featherweight division of UFC, Conor McGregor once took his fans on a tour of his home and UFC fans were thrilled to witness how the ‘Notorious’ one lives in one of his properties at Las Vegas, Nevada.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Dustin Poirier Open To Fighting Conor McGregor At 170 Lbs Or Inside The Boxing Ring

UFC: Conor McGregor mansion tour in Las Vegas for UFC fans

During his featherweight reign, Conor McGregor filmed an entire tour of his ‘Mac Mansion’ in Las Vegas, Nevada where the Irish fighter stayed with his family members during his ‘fight days’ on US soil. The lavish Conor McGregor mansion is billed as ‘The Mac Mansion’ which is a multi-storeyed building with an outdoor pool and a barbeque place for visitors. It has been almost five years since the video was publicly released and Conor McGregor has since amassed more wealth as his business ventures have successfully grown with the rise of Proper 12 Whiskey, August McGregor, and the McGregor Fast training programme.

According to Conor McGregor, the kitchen is his most favourite part which he usually keeps stacked with eggs, bacon, green vegetables, salmon, and some good quality meat. Apart from that, the lavish Conor McGregor mansion has an incredible infrastructure inclusive of a game room, poker tables, a grand fireplace and spiral stairs.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Dana White Reveals His Dream Fights In The Promotion Ft Conor McGregor, Khabib

UFC: Conor McGregor next fight

After a sensational comeback opposite Donald Cerrone at UFC 246, Conor McGregor is currently out of opponents for his next UFC fight. However, the former UFC Champion went on to hint at a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz in the aftermath of UFC 246. However, the fight is yet to be lined up officially by UFC.

Also Read | Conor McGregor next fight: Conor McGregor's Coach Bashes Media, Says "you Wouldn't Have A Job"

Also Read | Conor McGregor Thrills Indian Fans Amid Coronavirus Crisis With 'God Bless India' Message

(Image Courtesy: YouTube of MLS)