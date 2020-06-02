Floyd Mayweather Willing To Sponsor George Floyd's June 9 Funeral And Support His Family

Following the unfortunate killing of George Floyd, riots have caused havoc throughout the United States. While numerous sports athletes has already voiced their opinion in the favour of protestors, undefeated boxing icon Floyd Mayweather apparently stunned everyone by claiming that he would pay for the George Floyd funeral that is scheduled to take place this week. A representative from Floyd Mayweather’s team confirmed the news to ESPN and stated that the boxing great is absolutely devastated with the news of George Floyd's death. Not only that, but Floyd Mayweather is also willing to help George Floyd’s family members in their hard time personally and financially.

Also Read | George Floyd funeral: Jon Jones Says 'blood Choke' Used On George Floyd Was Worse Than Torture

George Floyd funeral: Floyd Mayweather pays for funeral

According to reports, the George Floyd funeral will be held on June 9 at his hometown in Houston. CEO of Mayweather Promotions, Leonard Ellerbe confirmed Floyd Mayweather’s contributions towards the George Floyd funeral and stated that probably Floyd Mayweather did not want to disclose the news but yes, he is paying for the George Floyd funeral on June 9.

George Floyd Funeral: How did George Floyd die?

The George Floyd death occurred on May 25 after four police officers resounded to a “forgery in progress” in Minneapolis, Minnesota. George Floyd was taken into police custody after the incident. While being taken into custody, a police officer named Derek Chauvin restrained George Floyd by putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for close to eight minutes. In a video of the incident, Floyd can be heard pleading and telling the officer that he couldn't breathe, but the police officer paid little attention to his cries.

After inflicting the "blood choke" on George Floyd, he lost his life. The four police officers involved in the incident have been sacked from their jobs with Derek Chauvin being charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather black lives matter: Floyd Mayweather Primed For Boxing Return, Goes 40 Mins On Pads Straight

Is George Floyd related to Floyd Mayweather? Floyd Mayweather Black lives matter

The answer to the query 'Is George Floyd related to Floyd Mayweather?' is no. They aren’t blood-related. However, the undefeated boxing great has voiced his opinion in the support of black lives and have decided to contribute by paying for George Floyd funeral. No wonder, Floyd Mayweather has already received praise from all over the world on social media platforms.

Also Read | Floyd Mayweather Breaks Lockdown Regulations, Parties At Packed Nightclub In Arizona

Also Read | Conor McGregor Claims He Almost 'outclassed' Floyd Mayweather In Their Only Fight So Far

Image courtesy: AP and Floyd Mayweather Twitter