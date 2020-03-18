Jorge Masvidal Picks His Fighter Between Jon Jones And Israel Adesanya

After Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya traded some verbal blows last year, fans have been asking for a fight between the two. Recently, BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal picked his winner during a fan event called ‘An Evening with Jorge Masvidal’ in Sydney. Jorge Masvidal picked Jon Jones as his favourite and said that Israel Adesanya will lose because he is not experienced. “Jones can wrestle pretty good. Izzy only has two years in the sport. So right now, I would lean towards Jones, being able to take him down and control him,” said Jorge Masvidal.

What a 3️⃣6️⃣5️⃣ day stretch from the man from the 3️⃣0️⃣5️⃣! pic.twitter.com/6thL8DOH9r — UFC (@ufc) March 16, 2020

Jorge Masvidal also criticised Israel Adesanya’s grappling and said that it could be his downfall. Jorge Masvidal then said that an experienced Jon Jones will dominate throughout the fight and will come out victorious in the end. Jorge Masvidal then said that Israel Adesanya has a lot to learn before fighting Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya: Recent fights

Recently, Israel Adesanya successfully defended his Middleweight title against Yoel Romero at UFC 248. The fight didn’t live up to the expectations of fans as both Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero stood still for almost 15 minutes during the 20-minute-long fight. In the end, Israel Adesanya won the fight through a split decision. UFC and Dana White are yet to reveal the upcoming opponent for Israel Adesanya.

Jon Jones, on the other hand, faced retained his UFC light heavyweight belt against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Though Dominick Reyes dominated for three rounds, Jon Jones won the fight with the unanimous decision of 48-47, 48-47, 49-46. The result was met with scattered applause and loud boos from the crowd. Many believed that Dominick Reyes should have won the bout.

