UFC Star Jon Jones Compares His Dominance With Michael Jordan And Babe Ruth's

While The Last Dance has made NBA fans reminisce the golden days of Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls from the late 1990s, UFC superstar Jon Jones has seemingly tuned in and has now compared himself to Michael Jordan. While every sport has its own icon often labelled as the greatest in the sport, there have been numerous debates arguing who is the greatest athlete of all time. For a number of sports fans, Michael Jordan is often considered as the greatest athlete for his competitiveness and his drive to win. UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones believes he is on the same level as Michael Jordan and MLB legend Babe Ruth.

UFC: Jon Jones claims he is superior to Michel Jordan

Babe Ruth Michael Jordan, all the best at any sport lost games. My fight aren’t even allowed to be competitive. I got the message though, I’ll kick it up. https://t.co/jceIQRgZ13 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

I’m already the greatest light heavyweight there’s ever been. GOAT conversation been over. As far as pound for pound best, been in and out of that conversation my entire career, that’s always just going to be an opinion https://t.co/BRYhuUoBnT — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 16, 2020

Jon Jones recently took to Twitter and claimed that Michael Jordan has faced considerable competition and lost numerous games in his illustrious NBA career. However, Jon Jones went on to say that he is yet to taste competitiveness inside the octagon and boasts an undefeated record in the UFC. Jon Jones went on to label himself as the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) in the light heavyweight division, stating, “Babe Ruth, Michael Jordan, all the best at any sport lost games. My fights aren’t even allowed to be competitive. I got the message though, I’ll kick it up.”

UFC: Jon Jones career update

Jon Jones managed to defend the light heavyweight title in his last performance against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. However, a major portion of the MMA community billed the contest as a “robbery” since Dominick Reyes managed to outclass Jon Jones with his striking throughout, but failed to notch the victory as the fight was taken to the judges' scorecard. While Dominick Reyes has already been vocal about wanting a rematch against Jones, the undefeated American is eyeing a move to the heavyweight division.

Jon Jones recently revealed that he is planning to step into the heavyweight unit since he has swept the light heavyweight division clean. Though Jon Jones is yet to finalise his plan on paper, the light heavyweight champion expressed his interest in facing heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' also welcomed the challenge thrown by Jon Jones.

Who would you guys consider the quicker and more technical striker Thiago Santos or Francis? If you guys think I wouldn’t take this fight you’re insane. I have absolutely nothing else to prove as a light heavyweight. I’d love that big money fight right around now. Send the deal — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 14, 2020

