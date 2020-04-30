UFC Champion Jon Jones Loses Sponsorships Amid Controversial Tussles With The Law

UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has always exuded confidence in demolishing his opponents inside the octagon. However, outside the octagon, his reputation has taken quite a beating, so to speak. Jon Jones has often been on the receiving end of criticism due to his constant tussle with law. Throughout his years in UFC, Jon Jones has often been stripped of his title due to failed drug tests and legal issues. The 32-year-old is once again on the verge of witnessing a similar fate as Jon Jones has reportedly lost a number of sponsorship deals due to his tainted past.

Also Read | Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones Issues Statement, Says He Needs To Work On Unhealthy Relationship With Alcohol

UFC: Jon Jones loses sponsors for his legal issues

The Sun recently reported that UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones lost sponsorship deals due to his controversial actions in the past. Jon Jones is one of the most prominent faces on the UFC roster and has always held lucrative sponsorship deals. However, his antics outside the octagon have cost him as he recently went on to lose a bunch of sponsorship deals. Though, there are no details about the names of that sponsor which Jones which reportedly lose, Monster Energy is considered to be one of them.

Monster Energy has been an official UFC sponsor for years now and with the rising trend of UFC personas, the energy drink brand inked deals with several UFC superstars. Jon Jones was one of the global figures who managed to bag a lucrative sponsorship deal with Monster Energy and it reportedly is a significant element in the Jon Jones sponsorships revenue. However, Jon Jones reportedly lost the deal after facing constant trouble in his personal life regarding legal issues.

Also Read | Jon Jones Arrested: Body Cam Footage Of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion's Arrest Released and Jon Jones loses sponsors

Jon Jones arrested: Jon Jones arrested in New Mexico

The UFC Light Heavyweight Champion was recently taken into the police custody under the criminal charges of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated), and possession of alcohol in New Mexico. Police also collected a black pistol from Jon Jones’ car and he was told to take tests in the process. While testing, Jon Jones was found twice above the legal limit of drinking, with several UFC fighters criticising the champion for his behaviour.

Also Read | Jon Jones loses sponsors: Jon Jones Says He Got "stir-crazy And Needed To Drive" In Latest Body Cam Footage; Watch

Also Read | Jon Jones loses sponsors: What Happened To Jon Jones? UFC Lightweight Champion Arrested In New Mexico

Image courtesy: UFC.com