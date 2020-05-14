The Undertaker Finally Opens Up On His Infamous Exchange With Brock Lesnar At UFC 121

After losing his UFC heavyweight title to Cain Velasquez in the first round at UFC 121, Brock Lesnar was confronted by The Undertaker while he was making his way to the dressing room. At the time, The Undertaker was being interviewed by MMA expert Ariel Helwani and was recorded saying, "You wanna do it?" to Brock Lesnar as 'The Beast' was walking past him. Brock Lesnar looked at The Undertaker and didn’t say a word back then.

However, while taking to Ariel Helwani later, Brock Lesnar revealed that the UFC 121 incident made him angry. Brock Lesnar said that he didn’t know what The Undertaker meant when he said ‘You wanna do it?’. Now, ten years after the exchange, while talking to Helwani again with ESPN MMA, The Undertaker revealed why he really went to UFC 121 and said those words to Brock Lesnar.

The Undertaker claimed that he was trying to bring Brock Lesnar back to the wrestling world which he left in 2004. The Undertaker revealed that the UFC 121 incident was not planned. He said he knew what he wanted to say to Brock Lesnar, but Dana White and Lesnar himself had no clue. After the fight, The Undertaker thought Brock Lesnar would exit in the opposite direction and he would not get a chance to say what he had planned, which is why he allowed Helwani to interview him.

However, Lesnar changed course and decided to take the exit which was near him. That’s when The Undertaker stopped him and said what he had to say. He stated that if he knew Brock Lesnar would come his way, he would have not taken the interview. However, much to the delight of WWE fans, things didn't go according to plan for 'The Phenom' as the incident later went viral.

The Undertaker vs Brock Lesnar: The Beast dominated after returning in 2012

After returning to WWE in 2012, Brock Lesnar faced The Undertaker in three major PPVs - WrestleMania 30, Hell in a Cell and SummerSlam. At WrestleMania 30, Brock Lesnar became the first superstar to break The Undertaker's two-decade-long Wrestlemania winning streak. The Undertaker then took his revenge as he defeated The Beast at SummerSlam. However, Brock Lesnar picked up another win over The Undertaker at Hell in a Cell.

