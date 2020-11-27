UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Now A Main Character On ‘Dystopia: Competition Of Heroes’

Conor McGregor is a man of many talents. The Notorious One is a huge name in MMA and also the owner of some huge businesses, including his Irish whiskey company ‘Proper Twelve’ which has become a very profitable business since its launch in 2018. Despite that, the former UFC double champion is always looking to add something impressive in his list of accomplishments.

Recently, he added ‘main video game character’ to that list as he announced that he will be the main character of an upcoming Real-Time Strategy (RTS) game called ‘Dystopia: Competition of Heroes’. According to the game’s website, ‘Dystopia: Competition of Heroes’ will take place in a dystopian New York City. Players will be able to fight alongside McGregor as they look to defeat enemies, make moves to climb the ladder, and play against other players around the world.

“Every world needs a hero, In our case – it’s Conor McGregor,” reads the website.

Though Conor McGregor has been featured in video games before, this is the first time he’ll be playing the main character. The UFC has its own video game series where players can play as McGregor or other fighters on the UFC roster. McGregor also had a small role in a 'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' which released back in 2015.

Conor McGregor return: McGregor to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

With all his businesses, endorsements and other activities, The Notorious One probably does not need to fight again in a financial sense, but that isn’t keeping Conor McGregor in retirement anymore. The Irish MMA icon is set to make his much-awaited return on January where he’ll take on Dustin Poirier in a rematch at UFC 257. The two first clashed in a featherweight bout at UFC 178 where Conor McGregor knocked Poirier out in the first round to win the match.

After Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor could make a return to boxing as he’s in talks to fight Manny Pacquiao somewhere in the Middle East. The two will collide in an exhibition bout with a huge portion of the fight’s earnings going to charity. McGregor made his boxing debut in 2017 where he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr by TKO in the tenth round.

Image Source: Conor McGregor Instagram, Dystopia Facebook