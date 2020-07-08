Usain Bolt Drops First Photo Of Baby Daughter; her Name Has 'lightning' & Olympic Connect

Usain Bolt had a special gesture to wish his partner Kasi Bennett on her birthday. The former sprinter shared the first photograph of their daughter as he conveyed his gratitude for the new chapter in their life. The Jamaican also revealed the name given to their little one, Olympia Lighting Bolt, that highlighted the feats and the moniker he had earned.

Bolt took to social media to share an adorable snap of Kasi and Olympia, dressed in all their glory. The mother was dressed in an off-shoulder gown, while the baby twinned elegantly in her arms for a stunning photoshoot. The Olympic record holder posted another snap of the little one looking curiously into the camera.

In the caption, Bolt wished Kasi for her birthday and let her know that he was happy to spend the ‘special day’ with the birthday girl. The athlete added that he wanted ‘nothing but happiness’ for his partner and that he will continue to do his ‘best keeping a smile’ on her face. Calling it the ‘start of a new chapter together’ with their daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt, he stated that he looked forward to ‘what the future will bring for us’, and assured her that he will be the 'ROCK for this family.'

Here's the post

Kasi called Olympia as her ‘gift’ and dropped some more pictures with the cute baby.

Bolt and Kasi had welcomed their first daughter in May this year.

The name Olympia could have been inspired by Bolt's achievements at the Olympics, where he won eight gold medals. He earned the moniker ‘Lightning Bolt’ as he set records galore, including in 100m and 200m. He had become the first and only man to win 100m and 200m medals for three years in a row in 2016, before he announced his retirement in 2017.

