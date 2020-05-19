Usain Bolt Becomes Father For First Time As Partner Kasi Bennett Gives Birth To Baby Girl

Olympic legend Usain Bolt became a father for the first time as his partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to a baby girl. Although Usan Bolt and Kasi Bennett haven't announced the name of their child yet, Bolt's agent spread the news of the duo becoming parents for the first time. Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett hosted a gender reveal party earlier in March and the 33-year-old former sprinter revealed that he was set to become a 'girl dad'.

ALSO READ: Usain Bolt Reveals Gender Of Newborn Baby With Long-term Girlfriend Kasi Bennett

Usain Bolt baby gender reveal party in March

Known as the 'fastest man in the world', Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett held a grand gender reveal party in March that included a number of top celebrities. At the party, the Usain Bolt baby was confirmed as a girl following the pink fireworks and celebratory hats worn by the guests at the event. Earlier in January, Usain Bolt informed his fans on Instagram that he was about to expect a child with his partner Kasi Bennett. The post was captioned 'I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE.'

ALSO READ: Usain Bolt Shows Off Exploits On The Track To Explain Social Distancing; See Pic

Usain Bolt baby: Jamaican PM well wishes for Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness took to Twitter to congratulate Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the birth of their daughter. The 47-year-old sent out a tweet to congratulate 'sprint legend' Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett for becoming parents to a baby girl. Here is the Jamaican PM Andrew Holness sending his regards to Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett.

Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt (@usainbolt) and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl! pic.twitter.com/bheXPgU7Qd — Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) May 18, 2020

Who is Usain Bolt girlfriend Kasi Bennett?

Usain Bolt's girlfriend Kasi Bennett is a renowned fashionista in Jamaica, boasting a staggering 345,000 followers in Instagram. Kasi Bennett is three years younger than her boyfriend Usain and remains a devoted user of social media. Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett have been together since 2014 but disclosed their relationship to the media in 2016.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears Completes 100-meter Dash 4 Seconds Earlier Than Record Holder Usain Bolt?

Usain Bolt net worth: Usain Bolt records

According to Wealthy Gorilla, the Usain Bolt net worth is estimated to be around $90 million (though unverified). Usain Bolt remains the only man in history to win gold medals in three separate Olympic tournaments (2008, 2012, 2016) for track and field events. Bolt also holds the world record for the fastest 100m and 200m sprints, having clocked 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds for the two races respectively during the 2009 World Championships at Berlin, Germany.

Disclaimer: The above Usain Bolt net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ: Why Did Usain Bolt Retire? Olympic Legend Prematurely Ended Track And Field Career In 2017