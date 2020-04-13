The Debate
Usain Bolt Shows Off Exploits On The Track To Explain Social Distancing; See Pic

other sports

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt gave his own example on Twitter and urged people to maintain social distancing in order to tackle the deadly COVID-19

Ussain Bolt

Usain Bolt is arguably the best sprinter in the history of sprint competition as he has numerous records in the sport due to which he has won multiple Olympic medals and also other global events. Bolt to date remains the world record holder in the 100, 200 as well as 4 X 100 meters relay. He bid adieu to the sport in 2017 but he has not forgotten his profession and has also come forward and reminded the people about the same and how good he used to be.

'Social Distancing': Usain Bolt 

Lately, the multiple-time world champion as well as Olympian took to the micro-blogging site and posted an image of himself where he can be seen crossing the final hurdle while all his opponents are far away from the finish line. Citing this example, the legendary sprinter urged one and all to maintain social distancing in order to prevent the deadly COVID-19 that has created a huge impact all over the world. Meanwhile, he also expressed his Easter wishes as well.

Even the netizens came forward to hail the 'Lightning Bolt'. Here are some of the reactions.

Usain Bolt in 2016 Olympic Games

Bolt had announced that the 2016 Rio Olympic Games was going to be his final Olympic hurrah and he made it memorable by striking gold in all the three events in which he had participated. Thus, he finished his Olympic career with a 100% win record in finals.

