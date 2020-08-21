Usain Bolt Net Worth, Records, Personal Life And THAT 9.58 Second Feat

Olympic legend Usain Bolt is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters of all time. The Jamaican icon set a number of records during his track and field career which ended prematurely in 2017. Usain Bolt celebrates his 34th birthday today, August 21, 2020, and here's a look at Bolt's net worth, his personal life and that 100m sprint which he completed in a world-record 9.58 seconds.

How much does the Usain Bolt net worth clock in at?

According to reports from Celebrity Net Worth, the Usain Bolt net worth in an estimated $90 million. Bolt's net worth was boosted by his stellar career as a sprinter. According to reports from Forbes, Bolt earns a whopping $31 million through endorsements every year. Bolt is also the co-founder of Bolt Mobility and as of March 2020, the company raised a reported $30 million in venture capital funding.

Usain Bolt record for fastest sprints: Usain Bolt 100m record in 9.58 seconds

Usain Bolt holds the world records for 100-meter sprints (9.58 seconds), and 200 meters (19.19 seconds), both of which were set at the 2009 Berlin World Athletics Championships. He is the only sprinter to win the Olympic 100m and 200m titles at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016). He also won two 4 × 100m relay gold medals.

Along with winning eight Olympic gold medals, Bolt is an 11-time world champion and the most successful athlete at the World Championships. Bolt has also received numerous awards, including the IAAF World Athlete of the Year (twice), Track & Field Athlete of the Year and Laureus Sportsman of the Year (four times). In 2017, Bolt faced challenges on the track at the World Athletics Championships and finished third in the men's 100 meters race. In the same tournament, Bolt collapsed during the 4 × 100m relay due to a hamstring injury. Later that year, in August, Bolt announced his retirement from track and field.

Usain Bolt personal life: Love for other sports and his girlfriend, Kasi Bennett

As a youngster, Bolt was interested in taking up cricket as a professional sport. The former Olympic sprinter is also a big fan of football and supports Premier League giants Manchester United. In 2016, Bolt confirmed that he is in a relationship with Jamaican model Kasi Bennett. On May 17, 2020, Kasi and Bolt welcomed first child, a daughter named Olympia Lightning Bolt.

