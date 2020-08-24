Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19; Had Attended A Party With Gayle, Sterling: Report

Days after celebrating his 34th birthday, Usain Bolt has tested COVID-19 positive, as per a report. A radio station in Jamaica has reported that Bolt took a test for the Coronavirus a few days back, results of which came on Sunday, confirming that he had been infected. The Jamaican has been isolated and is yet to comment on the same.

Usain Bolt tests COVID positive

As per reports, Bolt - the fastest man on Earth - had attended a surprise birthday party on August 21. The party was attended by several celebrities including Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen attacker Leon Bailey and veteran West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle. Jamaica has reported a total of 1,413 cases of Coronavirus so far and 16 deaths have also been recorded from the deadly disease.

Usain Bolt, a former sprinter, has represented Jamaica at the highest level in athletics. Bolt holds the world record for being the fastest in 100 metres, 200 metres and 4 × 100 metres relay. An eight-time Olympic gold medallist, Bolt is the only sprinter to win Olympic 100 m and 200 m titles at three consecutive Olympics. Nicknamed the 'Lightning Bolt,' Bolt sprinted 100 metres in just 9.58 seconds in 2009 breaking his own record and making him the fastest man on Earth, a record which is yet to be broken.

