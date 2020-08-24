Alphonso Davies Labelled "Usain Bolt Of Football" By Awestruck Rio Ferdinand

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davis capped off an impressive personal season as he helped his side win the UEFA Champions League on Sunday. The champions of Germany secured their sixth European Cup while becoming the only team to win the competition after winning every single game in the campaign. Hansi Flick’s men emerged victorious in the PSG vs Bayern clash, as Kingsley Coman’s header in the second half guided them to victory. The win was a particularly special moment for young Alphonso Davies, who became the first Canadian to win the tournament. Before the PSG vs Bayern game, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand was all praise for the pacy footballer, bestowing a unique title onto him as well.

Who would have guessed it a kid from Canada, Edmonton Alberta. Most people don’t even know where that. Where it snows I’m talking -40 weather, he’s now a champion league winner 😌💪🏾🙏🏾 #AD19⚡️ — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) August 24, 2020

Bayern Munich win UCL: Rio Ferdinand calls full-back “Usain Bolt of football”

Man United legend Rio Ferdinand was in awe of the Bayern Munich left-back before the PSG vs Bayern final as the former defender also referenced his searing pace. Alphonso Davies capped off a stellar season with Bayern Munich as he finished the season with a treble. In a season which saw Bayern Munich complete the domestic league and cup double as well, Alphonso Davies featured 43 times for Bayern.

Taking to BT Sport before the PSG vs Bayern final, Rio Ferdinand revealed that he was in awe of the youngster. Calling him the ‘Usain Bolt of football’, Rio Ferdinand claimed that Alphonso Davies is one of the best left-backs in the game and that his trajectory over the past year has been phenomenal. Rio Ferdinand also referred to his pace, saying that he loves the Bayern Munich player's desire on both ends of the field as he uses his pace to devastating effect.

Agreeing with Rio Ferdinand’s comments, former Man United and Bayern midfielder Owen Hargreaves made a similar statement, explaining that the trajectory of Alphonso Davies is off the charts. Talking about Ferdinand’s Usain Bolt comparison, Hargreaves concluded that when Davies carries the ball, everyone moves out of the way because they know they’re not going to catch him.

Alphonso Davis’ lightning speed a highlight of the season

This angle of the Alphonso Davies assist against Barcelona 😍



📽 @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/mtvnsjImPU — Football Tekkers (@BallTekkers) August 19, 2020

Alphonso Davies is known for his frightening pace, which was on full show during the quarter-final clash with Barcelona. In a match that saw Barcelona utterly humiliated as Bayern Munich scored 8 goals, it was Davies' incredible run and assist which attracted all the attention. Around the hour mark, Alphonso Davis outpaced and outfoxed a series of Barcelona defenders to set up a tap-in for Joshua Kimmich. The Canadian is also officially regarded as the fastest player in the Bundesliga after he clocked a top speed 22.16 miles per hour earlier in the season. Pointing to the full-back’s pace ahead of the PSG vs Bayern final, Kingsley Comanhad claimed that the defender is even faster than PSG speedster Kylian Mbappe.

